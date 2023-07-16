Fidelity National Information Services (NYSE:FIS) Lifted to Overweight at Atlantic Securities

Atlantic Securities upgraded shares of Fidelity National Information Services (NYSE:FIS – Free Report) from a neutral rating to an overweight rating in a research report released on Wednesday, MarketBeat reports.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on FIS. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Fidelity National Information Services in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a hold rating for the company. Robert W. Baird dropped their target price on shares of Fidelity National Information Services from $80.00 to $75.00 in a report on Monday, July 3rd. Stephens dropped their target price on shares of Fidelity National Information Services from $70.00 to $69.00 in a report on Friday, July 7th. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their target price on shares of Fidelity National Information Services from $65.00 to $60.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 15th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised shares of Fidelity National Information Services from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and set a $70.00 target price for the company in a report on Thursday, March 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $88.39.

Fidelity National Information Services Trading Down 0.8 %

NYSE:FIS opened at $59.17 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. Fidelity National Information Services has a 12 month low of $48.57 and a 12 month high of $105.16. The company has a market cap of $35.05 billion, a PE ratio of -2.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.95 and a beta of 0.81. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $55.56 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $60.22.

Fidelity National Information Services Announces Dividend

Fidelity National Information Services ( NYSE:FIS Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 27th. The information technology services provider reported $1.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.20 by $0.09. Fidelity National Information Services had a negative net margin of 114.79% and a positive return on equity of 10.66%. The firm had revenue of $3.51 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.41 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.47 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up .5% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that Fidelity National Information Services will post 5.95 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 23rd. Investors of record on Friday, June 9th were given a $0.52 dividend. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.52%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 8th. Fidelity National Information Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -7.38%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CFO Erik D. Hoag sold 3,451 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.15, for a total value of $186,871.65. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 19,887 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,076,881.05. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, Director Jeffrey A. Goldstein bought 958 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 17th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $57.24 per share, for a total transaction of $54,835.92. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 5,404 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $309,324.96. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Erik D. Hoag sold 3,451 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.15, for a total transaction of $186,871.65. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 19,887 shares in the company, valued at $1,076,881.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.56% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Fidelity National Information Services

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Fidelity National Information Services by 1.5% during the first quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 7,529 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $756,000 after purchasing an additional 111 shares in the last quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Fidelity National Information Services by 3.8% during the first quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 3,098 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $311,000 after purchasing an additional 112 shares in the last quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. boosted its stake in shares of Fidelity National Information Services by 83.3% during the first quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 286 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 130 shares in the last quarter. Boenning & Scattergood Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Fidelity National Information Services by 3.9% during the fourth quarter. Boenning & Scattergood Inc. now owns 4,363 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $438,000 after purchasing an additional 162 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Harbor Investment Advisory LLC boosted its stake in shares of Fidelity National Information Services by 55.2% during the fourth quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 461 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 164 shares in the last quarter. 90.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Fidelity National Information Services

(Get Free Report)

Fidelity National Information Services, Inc provides technology solutions for financial institutions and businesses worldwide. It operates through Banking Solutions, Merchant Solutions, and Capital Market Solutions segments. The Banking Solutions segment provides core processing and ancillary applications; mobile and online banking; fraud, risk management, and compliance; electronic funds transfer and network; card and retail payment; wealth and retirement; and item processing and output solutions.

Featured Stories

