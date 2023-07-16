Fei USD Price Reaches $0.99 on Exchanges (FEI)

Fei USD (FEI) traded down 1% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on July 16th. Fei USD has a total market capitalization of $34.55 million and approximately $81,946.21 worth of Fei USD was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Fei USD token can currently be bought for approximately $0.99 or 0.00003272 BTC on exchanges. During the last seven days, Fei USD has traded 1.2% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Toncoin (TON) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.35 or 0.00004468 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $5.19 or 0.00017136 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $6.29 or 0.00020743 BTC.

Sourceless (STR) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0285 or 0.00000094 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.36 or 0.00014381 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $30,318.72 or 1.00011739 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $57.03 or 0.00200723 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00000820 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0261 or 0.00000086 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded down 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0242 or 0.00000080 BTC.

Fei USD Token Profile

Fei USD is a token. It launched on April 3rd, 2021. Fei USD’s total supply is 35,096,185 tokens and its circulating supply is 34,837,468 tokens. Fei USD’s official message board is medium.com/fei-protocol. Fei USD’s official website is fei.money. Fei USD’s official Twitter account is @feiprotocol and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Fei USD Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Fei USD (FEI) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. Fei USD has a current supply of 35,096,185.41866397 with 34,837,468.01889148 in circulation. The last known price of Fei USD is 0.99145558 USD and is down -1.86 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 70 active market(s) with $76,655.55 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://fei.money/.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Fei USD directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Fei USD should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Fei USD using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

