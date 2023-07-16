Experian plc (OTCMKTS:EXPGY) Short Interest Update

Experian plc (OTCMKTS:EXPGY – Get Free Report) was the target of a large decline in short interest in the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 7,600 shares, a decline of 85.1% from the June 15th total of 51,100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 97,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Experian Stock Up 1.2 %

EXPGY traded up $0.47 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $39.12. 47,405 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 39,260. Experian has a 12-month low of $28.03 and a 12-month high of $39.32. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $36.32 and a 200 day moving average of $35.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 0.78 and a quick ratio of 0.78.

Experian Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 21st. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 23rd will be issued a dividend of $0.3525 per share. This represents a yield of 1.35%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 22nd. This is a boost from Experian’s previous dividend of $0.16.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Experian Company Profile

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Sanford C. Bernstein assumed coverage on shares of Experian in a research note on Wednesday, April 19th. They issued a “market perform” rating on the stock. Credit Suisse Group cut their target price on shares of Experian from GBX 2,900 ($37.31) to GBX 2,850 ($36.67) in a research note on Monday, May 15th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group cut their target price on shares of Experian from GBX 3,800 ($48.89) to GBX 3.95 ($0.05) in a research note on Friday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $2,563.99.

Experian plc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a technology company in North America, Latin America, the United Kingdom, Ireland, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It operates in two segments, Business-to-Business and Consumer Services. The company collects, sorts, aggregates, and transforms data from various sources to provide a range of data-driven services.

