Experian plc (OTCMKTS:EXPGY) Short Interest Update

Experian plc (OTCMKTS:EXPGY – Get Free Report) was the target of a large decline in short interest in the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 7,600 shares, a decline of 85.1% from the June 15th total of 51,100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 97,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.
Experian Stock Up 1.2 %
EXPGY traded up $0.47 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $39.12. 47,405 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 39,260. Experian has a 12-month low of $28.03 and a 12-month high of $39.32. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $36.32 and a 200 day moving average of $35.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 0.78 and a quick ratio of 0.78.
Experian Increases Dividend
The company also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 21st. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 23rd will be issued a dividend of $0.3525 per share. This represents a yield of 1.35%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 22nd. This is a boost from Experian’s previous dividend of $0.16.
Experian Company Profile
Experian plc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a technology company in North America, Latin America, the United Kingdom, Ireland, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It operates in two segments, Business-to-Business and Consumer Services. The company collects, sorts, aggregates, and transforms data from various sources to provide a range of data-driven services.
