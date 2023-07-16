Euro Coin One Day Trading Volume Tops $3.19 Million (EUROC)

Euro Coin (EUROC) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar during the one day period ending at 17:00 PM ET on July 16th. Euro Coin has a total market capitalization of $53.36 million and approximately $3.19 million worth of Euro Coin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Euro Coin token can currently be purchased for approximately $1.12 or 0.00003689 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Euro Coin has traded up 2.3% against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Euro Coin Token Profile

Euro Coin’s genesis date was May 23rd, 2022. Euro Coin’s total supply is 47,740,866 tokens. Euro Coin’s official Twitter account is @circle and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Euro Coin is www.circle.com.

According to CryptoCompare, “Euro Coin (EUROC) is a fully-reserved, euro-backed stablecoin developed and issued by Circle.”

