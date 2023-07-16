Eukles Asset Management Has $3.44 Million Stake in FactSet Research Systems Inc. (NYSE:FDS)

Eukles Asset Management trimmed its holdings in FactSet Research Systems Inc. (NYSE:FDS – Free Report) by 1.7% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 8,295 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 140 shares during the period. FactSet Research Systems accounts for 1.9% of Eukles Asset Management’s holdings, making the stock its 16th largest position. Eukles Asset Management’s holdings in FactSet Research Systems were worth $3,443,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in FDS. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its position in FactSet Research Systems by 22.7% during the fourth quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 14,290 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $5,733,000 after purchasing an additional 2,644 shares during the period. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its position in FactSet Research Systems by 6.6% during the fourth quarter. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 693 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $278,000 after purchasing an additional 43 shares during the period. UBS Group AG lifted its position in FactSet Research Systems by 91.2% during the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 79,238 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $31,791,000 after purchasing an additional 37,798 shares during the period. Baird Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of FactSet Research Systems by 7.4% in the 4th quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 23,189 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $9,304,000 after purchasing an additional 1,591 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Synovus Financial Corp boosted its holdings in shares of FactSet Research Systems by 82.8% in the 4th quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 1,605 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $644,000 after purchasing an additional 727 shares in the last quarter. 86.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

FactSet Research Systems Price Performance

FDS opened at $410.73 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $15.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.47, a PEG ratio of 2.50 and a beta of 0.82. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $399.29 and a 200 day moving average of $408.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 2.11 and a current ratio of 2.11. FactSet Research Systems Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $377.89 and a fifty-two week high of $474.13.

FactSet Research Systems Increases Dividend

FactSet Research Systems ( NYSE:FDS Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, June 22nd. The business services provider reported $3.79 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.62 by $0.17. The company had revenue of $529.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $527.56 million. FactSet Research Systems had a net margin of 24.77% and a return on equity of 37.65%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $3.76 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that FactSet Research Systems Inc. will post 15.06 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 31st were given a $0.98 dividend. This is an increase from FactSet Research Systems’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.89. This represents a $3.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.95%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 30th. FactSet Research Systems’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 30.04%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other FactSet Research Systems news, EVP Jonathan Reeve sold 783 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $404.82, for a total value of $316,974.06. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 92 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $37,243.44. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other news, EVP Jonathan Reeve sold 783 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $404.82, for a total value of $316,974.06. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 92 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $37,243.44. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Goran Skoko sold 7,969 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $412.96, for a total transaction of $3,290,878.24. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 4,352 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,797,201.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.97% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on FDS shares. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on FactSet Research Systems from $365.00 to $380.00 in a report on Thursday, June 22nd. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price target on shares of FactSet Research Systems from $424.00 to $419.00 in a report on Monday, June 26th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $500.00 target price on shares of FactSet Research Systems in a report on Friday, March 24th. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on FactSet Research Systems in a report on Tuesday, May 9th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $435.00 target price for the company. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on FactSet Research Systems from $419.00 to $440.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $441.50.

About FactSet Research Systems

FactSet Research Systems Inc, a financial data and analytics company, provides integrated financial information and analytical applications to the investment community in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company delivers insight and information through the workflow solutions of research, analytics and trading, content and technology solutions, and wealth.

Featured Stories

