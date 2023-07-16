Eukles Asset Management Has $2.89 Million Stake in The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW)

Eukles Asset Management trimmed its holdings in shares of The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW – Free Report) by 0.3% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 12,853 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 43 shares during the period. Sherwin-Williams makes up 1.6% of Eukles Asset Management’s portfolio, making the stock its 23rd biggest position. Eukles Asset Management’s holdings in Sherwin-Williams were worth $2,889,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its stake in shares of Sherwin-Williams by 17.4% in the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 9,960,923 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $2,364,025,000 after acquiring an additional 1,475,366 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of Sherwin-Williams by 50.9% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,180,068 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $1,229,386,000 after acquiring an additional 1,747,586 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Sherwin-Williams by 2.6% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,105,942 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $972,348,000 after acquiring an additional 103,676 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its stake in shares of Sherwin-Williams by 36.5% during the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 2,753,330 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $653,448,000 after acquiring an additional 735,528 shares during the period. Finally, Clearbridge Investments LLC lifted its stake in shares of Sherwin-Williams by 6.4% during the fourth quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 2,181,355 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $517,701,000 after acquiring an additional 131,444 shares during the period. 75.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Sherwin-Williams alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

SHW has been the topic of several research reports. Jefferies Financial Group raised Sherwin-Williams from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the company from $240.00 to $275.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 24th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Sherwin-Williams in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Citigroup started coverage on shares of Sherwin-Williams in a research note on Tuesday, June 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $283.00 price objective on the stock. Mizuho raised their price objective on shares of Sherwin-Williams from $263.00 to $268.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 26th. Finally, Loop Capital raised their price objective on shares of Sherwin-Williams from $285.00 to $290.00 in a research note on Friday, June 30th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $262.11.

Sherwin-Williams Stock Performance

Shares of SHW stock opened at $267.04 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $68.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.77 and a beta of 1.10. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $243.53 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $234.46. The Sherwin-Williams Company has a 52 week low of $195.24 and a 52 week high of $267.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.03, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a current ratio of 1.00.

Sherwin-Williams (NYSE:SHW – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 25th. The specialty chemicals company reported $2.04 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.84 by $0.20. Sherwin-Williams had a net margin of 9.41% and a return on equity of 86.29%. The business had revenue of $5.44 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.14 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.61 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 8.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that The Sherwin-Williams Company will post 8.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Sherwin-Williams Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, May 19th were given a dividend of $0.605 per share. This represents a $2.42 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.91%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 18th. Sherwin-Williams’s dividend payout ratio is 29.69%.

Sherwin-Williams Company Profile

(Free Report)

The Sherwin-Williams Company engages in the manufacture, distribution, and sale of paints, coating, and related products to professional, industrial, commercial, and retail customers. It operates through three segments: The Americas Group, Consumer Brands Group, and Performance Coatings Group. The Americas Group segment offers architectural paints and coatings, and protective and marine products, as well as OEM product finishes and related products for architectural and industrial paint contractors, and do-it-yourself homeowners.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SHW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Sherwin-Williams Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sherwin-Williams and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.