Ethereum Price Reaches $1,925.68 on Major Exchanges (ETH)

Ethereum (ETH) traded 0.2% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on July 15th. In the last week, Ethereum has traded up 3.1% against the U.S. dollar. One Ethereum coin can currently be purchased for approximately $1,925.68 or 0.06370539 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Ethereum has a market capitalization of $231.47 billion and $4.41 billion worth of Ethereum was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Cardano (ADA) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00001061 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $14.56 or 0.00048179 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $5.74 or 0.00018979 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $9.52 or 0.00031493 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.13 or 0.00013678 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0518 or 0.00000171 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0611 or 0.00000202 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.48 or 0.00004892 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000374 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.92 or 0.00003058 BTC.

Ethereum Coin Profile

Ethereum (ETH) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the Ethash hashing algorithm. It launched on July 30th, 2015. Ethereum’s total supply is 120,200,189 coins. The official message board for Ethereum is forum.ethereum.org. Ethereum’s official Twitter account is @ethereum and its Facebook page is accessible here. Ethereum’s official website is www.ethereum.org. The Reddit community for Ethereum is https://reddit.com/r/ethereum and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Ethereum

According to CryptoCompare, “Ethereum is a decentralized platform for building smart contracts and decentralized applications. It has its own cryptocurrency, Ether, and enables users to transact and communicate without the need for a central authority. In contrast to Bitcoin, Ethereum is a general purpose blockchain that can be programmed for a wide range of tasks. It can be used for building apps and organizations, holding assets, and facilitating financial transactions while respecting user privacy and avoiding censorship. ETH, the native cryptocurrency of Ethereum, is used to fuel and secure the network, serve as collateral for the creation of other tokens, and support the Ethereum financial system. It has value as a means of paying transaction fees and as a store of value or tool for decentralized finance. ETH has also gained recognition through initial coin offerings.”

Investors seeking to trade Ethereum using US dollars directly can do so using Gemini, Changelly or GDAX.

