Equitrans Midstream Co. (NYSE:ETRN) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

Equitrans Midstream Co. (NYSE:ETRN – Get Free Report) has been assigned an average rating of “Hold” from the ten brokerages that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, four have issued a hold recommendation and four have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $9.36.

A number of equities analysts have commented on ETRN shares. Wolfe Research upgraded shares of Equitrans Midstream from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $11.00 target price for the company in a report on Thursday, June 1st. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of Equitrans Midstream from $6.50 to $9.25 in a report on Tuesday, June 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on Equitrans Midstream from $9.50 to $11.00 in a research note on Friday, June 9th. Barclays dropped their price target on Equitrans Midstream from $8.00 to $6.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 10th. Finally, Raymond James started coverage on Equitrans Midstream in a research note on Friday, April 21st. They set a “market perform” rating on the stock.

ETRN stock opened at $8.83 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.81, a current ratio of 1.03 and a quick ratio of 1.03. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $8.09 and a 200 day moving average price of $6.76. The company has a market capitalization of $3.83 billion, a P/E ratio of -12.26, a PEG ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 1.92. Equitrans Midstream has a 1-year low of $4.60 and a 1-year high of $9.90.

Equitrans Midstream ( NYSE:ETRN Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 2nd. The company reported $0.22 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.14 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $376.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $360.73 million. Equitrans Midstream had a negative net margin of 18.27% and a positive return on equity of 18.92%. The firm’s revenue was up 10.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.14 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Equitrans Midstream will post 0.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 15th. Investors of record on Friday, May 5th were given a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 4th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.80%. Equitrans Midstream’s dividend payout ratio is currently -83.33%.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Lindbrook Capital LLC boosted its position in Equitrans Midstream by 36.9% in the 1st quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 94,142 shares of the company’s stock worth $544,000 after purchasing an additional 25,352 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its position in Equitrans Midstream by 68.2% in the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 710,769 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,762,000 after purchasing an additional 288,102 shares in the last quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama boosted its position in Equitrans Midstream by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 570,418 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,822,000 after purchasing an additional 3,829 shares in the last quarter. CWA Asset Management Group LLC boosted its position in Equitrans Midstream by 12.8% in the 1st quarter. CWA Asset Management Group LLC now owns 117,887 shares of the company’s stock worth $681,000 after purchasing an additional 13,365 shares in the last quarter. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund boosted its position in Equitrans Midstream by 4.9% in the 4th quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 384,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,575,000 after purchasing an additional 18,100 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.71% of the company’s stock.

Equitrans Midstream Corporation owns, operates, acquires, and develops midstream assets in the Appalachian Basin. It operates through three segments: Gathering, Transmission, and Water. The company operates dry gas gathering systems of high-pressure gathering lines; FERC-regulated interstate pipelines and storage systems; and water pipelines and other facilities that deliver fresh water from local municipal water authorities, the Monongahela River, the Ohio River, local reservoirs, and several regional waterways.

