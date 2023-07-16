EOS (EOS) Trading Up 4.7% Over Last 7 Days

EOS (EOS) traded 0.8% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on July 16th. EOS has a market capitalization of $843.16 million and approximately $107.27 million worth of EOS was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, EOS has traded up 4.7% against the U.S. dollar. One EOS coin can now be bought for about $0.77 or 0.00002540 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Belrium (BEL) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.69 or 0.00008889 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0798 or 0.00000264 BTC.

Tezos (XTZ) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.87 or 0.00002866 BTC.

Terra Classic (LUNC) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

BitTorrent-New (BTT) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Terra (LUNA) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.63 or 0.00002072 BTC.

aelf (ELF) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00000948 BTC.

Lisk (LSK) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.88 or 0.00002902 BTC.

USDX [Kava] (USDX) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.80 or 0.00002650 BTC.

Ark (ARK) traded 6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00001015 BTC.

EOS Coin Profile

EOS is a distributed proof-of-stake (dPOS) coin that uses the DPoS hashing algorithm. It launched on June 26th, 2017. EOS’s total supply is 1,096,957,201 coins and its circulating supply is 1,096,957,200 coins. The Reddit community for EOS is https://reddit.com/r/eos and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. EOS’s official Twitter account is @eosnfoundation and its Facebook page is accessible here. EOS’s official website is eosnetwork.com. EOS’s official message board is eosnetwork.com/blog.

Buying and Selling EOS

According to CryptoCompare, “EOS is a decentralized platform for developing and executing decentralized applications. The platform is designed to solve scalability and usability issues that exist in many blockchain-based systems. EOS features a delegated proof-of-stake consensus algorithm that allows token holders to vote for block producers. The EOS token is the native cryptocurrency of the EOSIO blockchain platform, and it is used to power the EOSIO software and pay for transaction fees and resources on the network. EOS was created by Dan Larimer, the founder of other blockchain-based platforms such as Bitshares and Steem, and developed by Block.one, a company based in the Cayman Islands.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as EOS directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire EOS should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase EOS using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

