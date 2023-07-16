Envista Holdings Co. (NYSE:NVST) Stock Position Reduced by HGK Asset Management Inc.

HGK Asset Management Inc. lessened its position in shares of Envista Holdings Co. (NYSE:NVST – Free Report) by 16.8% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 11,370 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,295 shares during the period. HGK Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Envista were worth $465,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of NVST. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its holdings in Envista by 50.5% during the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 4,209,467 shares of the company’s stock worth $141,733,000 after buying an additional 1,412,915 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in Envista during the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,880,000. Montrusco Bolton Investments Inc. raised its position in shares of Envista by 25.1% during the 4th quarter. Montrusco Bolton Investments Inc. now owns 4,194,779 shares of the company’s stock worth $136,793,000 after purchasing an additional 842,522 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in shares of Envista by 14.4% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 5,578,987 shares of the company’s stock worth $187,845,000 after purchasing an additional 702,627 shares during the period. Finally, Boston Partners raised its position in shares of Envista by 10.6% during the 4th quarter. Boston Partners now owns 7,013,023 shares of the company’s stock worth $238,292,000 after purchasing an additional 671,617 shares during the period.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

NVST has been the topic of a number of research reports. Bank of America dropped their price target on Envista from $47.00 to $45.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 11th. TheStreet cut Envista from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Friday, June 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $45.17.

Envista Price Performance

Shares of NVST opened at $35.07 on Friday. Envista Holdings Co. has a one year low of $31.20 and a one year high of $43.29. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $33.64 and its 200-day moving average is $36.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 1.23. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 1.42.

Envista (NYSE:NVST – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 3rd. The company reported $0.38 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.41 by ($0.03). Envista had a net margin of 8.27% and a return on equity of 7.98%. The company had revenue of $627.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $632.51 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.47 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down .7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that Envista Holdings Co. will post 1.85 EPS for the current year.

Envista Profile

Envista Holdings Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells dental products in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Specialty Products & Technologies, and Equipment & Consumables. The Specialty Products & Technologies segment offers dental implant systems, guided surgery systems, biomaterials, and prefabricated and custom-built prosthetics to oral surgeons, prosthodontists, and periodontists; and brackets and wires, tubes and bands, archwires, clear aligners, digital orthodontic treatments, retainers, and other orthodontic laboratory products.

