Emerald Holding, Inc. (NYSE:EEX) Short Interest Up 86.7% in June

Emerald Holding, Inc. (NYSE:EEX – Get Free Report) saw a significant increase in short interest during the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 316,500 shares, an increase of 86.7% from the June 15th total of 169,500 shares. Currently, 2.1% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 93,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 3.4 days.

Emerald Price Performance

NYSE EEX traded up $0.04 on Friday, hitting $4.24. 64,889 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 195,953. Emerald has a 52-week low of $3.01 and a 52-week high of $4.55. The company has a market capitalization of $266.57 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.14 and a beta of 1.28. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $3.84 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $3.78.

Get Emerald alerts:

Emerald (NYSE:EEX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 3rd. The company reported ($0.04) earnings per share for the quarter. Emerald had a negative return on equity of 191.13% and a net margin of 34.83%. The firm had revenue of $122.30 million for the quarter.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Emerald

Separately, Maxim Group initiated coverage on Emerald in a report on Thursday, April 27th. They set a “buy” rating and a $12.00 price target on the stock.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Emerald during the 2nd quarter valued at $107,000. Boothbay Fund Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Emerald during the 4th quarter valued at $89,000. Man Group plc acquired a new stake in shares of Emerald in the 4th quarter valued at $87,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Emerald in the 2nd quarter valued at $87,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new stake in shares of Emerald in the 1st quarter valued at $53,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 11.41% of the company’s stock.

About Emerald

(Get Free Report)

Emerald Holding, Inc operates business-to-business (B2B) trade shows in the United States. It operates in two segments, Commerce; and Design, Creative and Technology. The Commerce segment engages in the events and services covering merchandising, licensing, retail sourcing, and marketing that enables professionals to make informed decisions and meet consumer demands.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Emerald Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Emerald and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.