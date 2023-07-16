Elmwood Wealth Management Inc. Sells 327 Shares of iShares Global Infrastructure ETF (NASDAQ:IGF)

Elmwood Wealth Management Inc. lowered its holdings in shares of iShares Global Infrastructure ETF (NASDAQ:IGF – Free Report) by 1.0% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 31,118 shares of the company’s stock after selling 327 shares during the quarter. Elmwood Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in iShares Global Infrastructure ETF were worth $1,484,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Global Infrastructure ETF by 339,189.0% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 142,674,411 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,540,195,000 after acquiring an additional 142,632,360 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Global Infrastructure ETF by 31.7% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,664,798 shares of the company’s stock worth $153,298,000 after acquiring an additional 881,919 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Global Infrastructure ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $146,946,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Global Infrastructure ETF by 9.8% in the 4th quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,763,109 shares of the company’s stock worth $80,821,000 after acquiring an additional 157,575 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Column Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Global Infrastructure ETF by 10.1% in the 4th quarter. Column Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,693,603 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,720,000 after acquiring an additional 156,026 shares during the last quarter.

iShares Global Infrastructure ETF Price Performance

Shares of iShares Global Infrastructure ETF stock traded down $0.51 during trading on Friday, hitting $47.52. The stock had a trading volume of 193,129 shares, compared to its average volume of 390,679. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $46.99 and its 200-day simple moving average is $47.60. The stock has a market cap of $3.85 billion, a PE ratio of 20.63 and a beta of 0.80. iShares Global Infrastructure ETF has a 12 month low of $39.95 and a 12 month high of $49.87.

iShares Global Infrastructure ETF Announces Dividend

iShares Global Infrastructure ETF Profile

The business also recently disclosed a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 13th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 8th were issued a dividend of $0.6754 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 7th.

The iShares Global Infrastructure ETF (IGF) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P Global Infrastructure index, a market-cap-weighted index of global infrastructure companies. IGF was launched on Dec 10, 2007 and is managed by BlackRock.

