Elmwood Wealth Management Inc. Has $1.89 Million Stock Position in Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHC)

Elmwood Wealth Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHC – Free Report) by 6.8% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 55,956 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,585 shares during the period. Elmwood Wealth Management Inc. owned about 0.05% of Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF worth $1,886,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF by 93,105.1% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 140,227,042 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,412,945,000 after acquiring an additional 140,076,592 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF by 2.0% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 37,036,306 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,165,533,000 after acquiring an additional 728,456 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 4,814,168 shares of the company’s stock valued at $151,502,000 after acquiring an additional 37,508 shares in the last quarter. Savant Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF by 17.2% in the fourth quarter. Savant Capital LLC now owns 3,710,899 shares of the company’s stock valued at $115,288,000 after acquiring an additional 545,354 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC grew its holdings in shares of Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF by 1.3% in the first quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 2,739,257 shares of the company’s stock valued at $92,340,000 after acquiring an additional 35,098 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF stock traded down $0.31 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $35.01. The company had a trading volume of 171,037 shares, compared to its average volume of 359,133. Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF has a one year low of $26.67 and a one year high of $35.36. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $33.80 and a 200 day simple moving average of $33.57. The firm has a market cap of $3.88 billion, a PE ratio of 9.57 and a beta of 1.03.

Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the total return of the FTSE Developed Small Cap ex-US Liquid Index (the Index). The Fund’s index consists of small capitalization companies in developed countries outside the United States. The Index defines the small capitalization universe as approximately the bottom 10% of the eligible universe with a minimum free float capitalization of $150 million.

