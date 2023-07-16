Elmwood Wealth Management Inc. Has $1.28 Million Stock Position in Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU)

Elmwood Wealth Management Inc. decreased its stake in shares of Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU – Free Report) by 4.4% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,862 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 132 shares during the period. Elmwood Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in Intuit were worth $1,276,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its position in Intuit by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 16,660,990 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $6,484,790,000 after purchasing an additional 120,343 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Intuit by 1.7% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 5,109,960 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,985,013,000 after purchasing an additional 86,957 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in Intuit by 42.5% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,444,913 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,340,830,000 after purchasing an additional 1,027,752 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Intuit during the 4th quarter valued at about $1,173,468,000. Finally, Fisher Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Intuit by 23.7% during the 4th quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 2,412,769 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $939,098,000 after purchasing an additional 462,468 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.51% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In other news, EVP Laura A. Fennell sold 53,741 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $450.96, for a total value of $24,235,041.36. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 39,896 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,991,500.16. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other Intuit news, CFO Michelle M. Clatterbuck sold 706 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $418.40, for a total transaction of $295,390.40. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 1,350 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $564,840. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Laura A. Fennell sold 53,741 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $450.96, for a total value of $24,235,041.36. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 39,896 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,991,500.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 56,422 shares of company stock valued at $25,405,260. 3.18% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Intuit Stock Up 0.5 %

INTU has been the topic of a number of research reports. Citigroup upped their target price on shares of Intuit from $475.00 to $495.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 24th. Piper Sandler lowered their price target on Intuit from $510.00 to $497.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 24th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on Intuit from $462.00 to $485.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 24th. Bank of America upped their price target on Intuit from $500.00 to $530.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 14th. Finally, Mizuho lowered their price target on Intuit from $650.00 to $550.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 16th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $492.85.

Shares of INTU traded up $2.64 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $483.99. 1,158,078 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,314,388. The company has a market cap of $135.57 billion, a PE ratio of 61.11, a P/E/G ratio of 3.28 and a beta of 1.19. Intuit Inc. has a 52 week low of $352.63 and a 52 week high of $490.83. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $443.21 and a 200 day simple moving average of $425.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 1.51 and a quick ratio of 1.51.

Intuit (NASDAQ:INTU – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 23rd. The software maker reported $8.92 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $7.30 by $1.62. The company had revenue of $6.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.09 billion. Intuit had a net margin of 15.91% and a return on equity of 16.50%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 6.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $6.70 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Intuit Inc. will post 9.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Intuit Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 18th. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 10th will be issued a $0.78 dividend. This represents a $3.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.64%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 7th. Intuit’s payout ratio is presently 39.39%.

Intuit Company Profile

(Free Report)

Intuit Inc provides financial management and compliance products and services for consumers, small businesses, self-employed, and accounting professionals in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company operates in four segments: Small Business & Self-Employed, Consumer, Credit Karma, and ProConnect.

Further Reading

