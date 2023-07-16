Elmwood Wealth Management Inc. Decreases Holdings in NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE)

Elmwood Wealth Management Inc. cut its stake in shares of NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE – Free Report) by 5.7% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 8,742 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 528 shares during the period. Elmwood Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in NextEra Energy were worth $674,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in NextEra Energy by 3.3% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 34,484,037 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,876,743,000 after buying an additional 1,088,358 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in NextEra Energy during the 4th quarter valued at $2,774,845,000. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in NextEra Energy by 66,613.3% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 30,263,816 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,530,055,000 after buying an additional 30,218,452 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in shares of NextEra Energy by 1.6% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 19,626,941 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,538,947,000 after acquiring an additional 315,356 shares during the period. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG grew its position in shares of NextEra Energy by 7.0% during the 4th quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 13,532,957 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,131,355,000 after acquiring an additional 882,316 shares during the period. 77.70% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get NextEra Energy alerts:

NextEra Energy Price Performance

Shares of NEE traded down $0.51 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $73.20. 6,463,743 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,337,047. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $74.34 and a 200-day moving average of $76.35. NextEra Energy, Inc. has a 52 week low of $69.64 and a 52 week high of $91.35. The stock has a market cap of $148.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.79, a PEG ratio of 2.83 and a beta of 0.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 0.46 and a current ratio of 0.53.

NextEra Energy Dividend Announcement

NextEra Energy ( NYSE:NEE Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 25th. The utilities provider reported $0.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $6.72 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.78 billion. NextEra Energy had a net margin of 26.97% and a return on equity of 12.44%. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.74 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that NextEra Energy, Inc. will post 3.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 30th were given a dividend of $0.4675 per share. This represents a $1.87 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.55%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 26th. NextEra Energy’s dividend payout ratio is 55.65%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

NEE has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on shares of NextEra Energy from $93.00 to $85.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 8th. Guggenheim cut their price objective on shares of NextEra Energy from $92.00 to $86.00 in a research report on Friday, July 7th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of NextEra Energy in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. BMO Capital Markets dropped their target price on shares of NextEra Energy from $95.00 to $90.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 26th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of NextEra Energy in a report on Wednesday, June 7th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $90.00 target price for the company. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $91.17.

Insider Activity

In other news, EVP Robert Coffey sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.90, for a total transaction of $299,600.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 11,292 shares in the company, valued at approximately $845,770.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, EVP Robert Coffey sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.90, for a total value of $299,600.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 11,292 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $845,770.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO John W. Ketchum acquired 13,600 shares of NextEra Energy stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 14th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $74.26 per share, for a total transaction of $1,009,936.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 184,485 shares in the company, valued at $13,699,856.10. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.38% of the company’s stock.

About NextEra Energy

(Free Report)

NextEra Energy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electric power to retail and wholesale customers in North America. The company generates electricity through wind, solar, nuclear, coal, and natural gas facilities. It also develops, constructs, and operates long-term contracted assets that consists of clean energy solutions, such as renewable generation facilities, battery storage projects, and electric transmission facilities; sells energy commodities; and owns, develops, constructs, manages and operates electric generation facilities in wholesale energy markets.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NEE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for NextEra Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NextEra Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.