Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY) Shares Sold by Garrison Asset Management LLC

Garrison Asset Management LLC cut its holdings in shares of Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY – Free Report) by 3.1% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,829 shares of the company’s stock after selling 90 shares during the period. Garrison Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Eli Lilly and Company were worth $972,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Y.D. More Investments Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Eli Lilly and Company in the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Bogart Wealth LLC boosted its holdings in Eli Lilly and Company by 193.3% in the first quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 88 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 58 shares in the last quarter. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Eli Lilly and Company by 97.8% in the fourth quarter. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC now owns 91 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares in the last quarter. New England Capital Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Eli Lilly and Company in the fourth quarter worth $35,000. Finally, Tanglewood Legacy Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Eli Lilly and Company in the fourth quarter worth $37,000. 87.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Transactions at Eli Lilly and Company

In other news, major shareholder Lilly Endowment Inc sold 225,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $398.48, for a total transaction of $89,658,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 101,908,810 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $40,608,622,608.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In related news, major shareholder Lilly Endowment Inc sold 225,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $398.48, for a total value of $89,658,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 101,908,810 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $40,608,622,608.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CAO Donald A. Zakrowski sold 600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $435.29, for a total transaction of $261,174.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 5,978 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,602,163.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 970,965 shares of company stock valued at $423,725,107. Corporate insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Eli Lilly and Company Stock Performance

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on LLY shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of Eli Lilly and Company from $430.00 to $475.00 in a report on Thursday, May 4th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on shares of Eli Lilly and Company from $290.00 to $310.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, April 3rd. Cantor Fitzgerald upped their price target on shares of Eli Lilly and Company from $485.00 to $550.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 27th. Berenberg Bank upped their price target on shares of Eli Lilly and Company from $375.00 to $500.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 20th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on shares of Eli Lilly and Company from $430.00 to $505.00 in a report on Thursday, May 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Eli Lilly and Company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $443.45.

NYSE LLY opened at $449.46 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $426.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 71.46, a PEG ratio of 1.99 and a beta of 0.38. The company has a 50 day moving average of $444.17 and a 200-day moving average of $383.41. The company has a current ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.67. Eli Lilly and Company has a 1-year low of $296.32 and a 1-year high of $469.87.

Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 27th. The company reported $1.62 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.73 by ($0.11). The firm had revenue of $6.96 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.87 billion. Eli Lilly and Company had a return on equity of 61.42% and a net margin of 20.54%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 10.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $2.62 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Eli Lilly and Company will post 8.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Eli Lilly and Company Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 8th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 15th will be issued a dividend of $1.13 per share. This represents a $4.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.01%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 14th. Eli Lilly and Company’s payout ratio is 71.86%.

About Eli Lilly and Company

Eli Lilly and Company discovers, develops, and markets human pharmaceuticals worldwide. It offers Basaglar, Humalog, Humalog Mix 75/25, Humalog U-100, Humalog U-200, Humalog Mix 50/50, insulin lispro, insulin lispro protamine, insulin lispro mix 75/25, Humulin, Humulin 70/30, Humulin N, Humulin R, and Humulin U-500 for diabetes; and Jardiance, Trajenta, and Trulicity for type 2 diabetes.

