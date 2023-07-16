Edwards Lifesciences Co. (NYSE:EW) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Edwards Lifesciences Co. (NYSE:EW – Get Free Report) has received a consensus rating of “Hold” from the seventeen research firms that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, nine have assigned a hold recommendation and seven have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month target price among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $91.67.

Several brokerages have recently commented on EW. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on Edwards Lifesciences from $78.00 to $90.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 27th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on Edwards Lifesciences from $75.00 to $87.00 in a research report on Monday, April 24th. TheStreet upgraded Edwards Lifesciences from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 19th. UBS Group assumed coverage on Edwards Lifesciences in a report on Tuesday, March 28th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $84.00 target price for the company. Finally, 58.com restated a “reiterates” rating on shares of Edwards Lifesciences in a report on Tuesday, June 27th.

Edwards Lifesciences Stock Up 0.3 %

EW stock opened at $93.38 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $88.51 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $83.17. The company has a current ratio of 3.01, a quick ratio of 2.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. Edwards Lifesciences has a 1-year low of $67.13 and a 1-year high of $107.92. The stock has a market cap of $56.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.75, a P/E/G ratio of 5.29 and a beta of 1.03.

Insider Activity at Edwards Lifesciences

Edwards Lifesciences ( NYSE:EW Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 26th. The medical research company reported $0.62 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.01. Edwards Lifesciences had a return on equity of 25.81% and a net margin of 27.07%. The business had revenue of $1.46 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.39 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.60 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 8.8% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Edwards Lifesciences will post 2.55 EPS for the current year.

In related news, VP Donald E. Bobo, Jr. sold 5,635 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.62, for a total transaction of $499,373.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 56,225 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,982,659.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other Edwards Lifesciences news, VP Jean-Luc M. Lemercier sold 6,640 shares of Edwards Lifesciences stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.68, for a total value of $588,835.20. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 172,090 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,260,941.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP Donald E. Bobo, Jr. sold 5,635 shares of Edwards Lifesciences stock in a transaction on Friday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.62, for a total value of $499,373.70. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 56,225 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,982,659.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 228,316 shares of company stock valued at $20,215,378 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 1.29% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Edwards Lifesciences

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of EW. Castleview Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Edwards Lifesciences in the 1st quarter worth $25,000. Trifecta Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Edwards Lifesciences in the 4th quarter worth $28,000. Core Alternative Capital boosted its stake in shares of Edwards Lifesciences by 96.1% in the 1st quarter. Core Alternative Capital now owns 353 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 173 shares during the last quarter. Addison Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Edwards Lifesciences by 708.0% in the 4th quarter. Addison Advisors LLC now owns 404 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 354 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Compass Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Edwards Lifesciences in the 4th quarter worth $31,000. Institutional investors own 79.78% of the company’s stock.

About Edwards Lifesciences

Edwards Lifesciences Corporation provides products and technologies for structural heart disease, and critical care and surgical monitoring in the United States, Europe, Japan, and internationally. It offers transcatheter heart valve replacement products for the minimally invasive replacement of heart valves; and transcatheter heart valve repair and replacement products to treat mitral and tricuspid valve diseases.

Further Reading

