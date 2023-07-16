Echo Wealth Management LLC Sells 11,807 Shares of SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:SPEM)

Echo Wealth Management LLC cut its holdings in SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:SPEM – Free Report) by 15.9% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 62,408 shares of the company’s stock after selling 11,807 shares during the period. SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF accounts for approximately 2.4% of Echo Wealth Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 14th biggest holding. Echo Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF were worth $2,130,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in SPEM. Signaturefd LLC increased its stake in SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF by 2,793.1% during the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 839 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 810 shares during the period. Sanctuary Wealth Management L.L.C. bought a new position in SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC bought a new position in SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF during the first quarter valued at about $46,000. FAS Wealth Partners increased its stake in SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF by 369.2% during the fourth quarter. FAS Wealth Partners now owns 1,825 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,000 after acquiring an additional 1,436 shares during the period. Finally, Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. bought a new position in SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $67,000.

SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF Stock Down 0.7 %

Shares of SPEM opened at $35.35 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $34.36 and its 200 day moving average price is $34.30. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.59 and a beta of 0.68. SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF has a 12-month low of $29.80 and a 12-month high of $36.44.

SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF Profile

The SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF (SPEM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P Emerging Markets BMI index. The fund tracks an index of emerging markets companies weighted by market cap. SPEM was launched on Mar 19, 2007 and is managed by State Street.

