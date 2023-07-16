Echo Wealth Management LLC Has $578,000 Stake in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD)

Echo Wealth Management LLC trimmed its holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD – Free Report) by 7.6% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,794 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 311 shares during the period. iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF accounts for 0.6% of Echo Wealth Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 25th largest position. Echo Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF were worth $578,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in IWD. Studio Investment Management LLC increased its stake in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 115.0% in the fourth quarter. Studio Investment Management LLC now owns 172 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 92 shares during the last quarter. Belmont Capital LLC bought a new position in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. JDM Financial Group LLC bought a new position in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC bought a new position in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Finally, Trifecta Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $37,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA:IWD opened at $159.08 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $153.80 and its 200 day simple moving average is $153.95. The stock has a market capitalization of $51.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.53 and a beta of 0.95. iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF has a 1 year low of $134.09 and a 1 year high of $162.12.

iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the large capitalization value sector of the U.S. equity market, as represented by the Russell 1000 Value Index (the Index).

