Eaton Vance Floating-Rate Income Trust (NYSE:EFT) Short Interest Down 82.7% in June

Eaton Vance Floating-Rate Income Trust (NYSE:EFT – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest in the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 5,000 shares, a drop of 82.7% from the June 15th total of 28,900 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 68,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Institutional Trading of Eaton Vance Floating-Rate Income Trust

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its holdings in Eaton Vance Floating-Rate Income Trust by 15.5% in the 4th quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 19,646 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $217,000 after purchasing an additional 2,635 shares during the period. Financial Management Professionals Inc. bought a new stake in Eaton Vance Floating-Rate Income Trust during the first quarter valued at $39,000. Marble Harbor Investment Counsel LLC grew its position in Eaton Vance Floating-Rate Income Trust by 1.6% during the fourth quarter. Marble Harbor Investment Counsel LLC now owns 544,188 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $6,035,000 after buying an additional 8,395 shares in the last quarter. Bard Associates Inc. increased its stake in Eaton Vance Floating-Rate Income Trust by 7.3% in the 4th quarter. Bard Associates Inc. now owns 24,063 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $269,000 after acquiring an additional 1,638 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Trust N.A. raised its holdings in shares of Eaton Vance Floating-Rate Income Trust by 13.7% in the 4th quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 12,031 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $133,000 after acquiring an additional 1,451 shares in the last quarter.

Get Eaton Vance Floating-Rate Income Trust alerts:

Eaton Vance Floating-Rate Income Trust Stock Down 1.1 %

EFT stock traded down $0.13 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $11.82. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 91,317 shares, compared to its average volume of 74,913. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $11.47 and its 200 day moving average price is $11.55. Eaton Vance Floating-Rate Income Trust has a 1 year low of $10.89 and a 1 year high of $13.22.

Eaton Vance Floating-Rate Income Trust Announces Dividend

About Eaton Vance Floating-Rate Income Trust

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 24th will be given a dividend of $0.11 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 21st. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 11.17%.

(Get Free Report)

Eaton Vance Floating-Rate Income Trust is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Eaton Vance Management. The fund invests in fixed income markets of the United States. It invests in fixed income securities operating across diversified sectors. The fund primarily invests in senior, secured floating rate loans.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Eaton Vance Floating-Rate Income Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eaton Vance Floating-Rate Income Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.