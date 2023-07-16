EAC (EAC) Hits 24 Hour Volume of $34.21

EAC (EAC) traded 0% lower against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on July 15th. One EAC token can now be bought for about $0.0015 or 0.00000005 BTC on major exchanges. EAC has a total market cap of $453,124.06 and $34.21 worth of EAC was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, EAC has traded down 0% against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0702 or 0.00000233 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $94.29 or 0.00312803 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $4.01 or 0.00013290 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded 6.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0153 or 0.00000051 BTC.

NyanCoin (NYAN) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.40 or 0.00008809 BTC.

MegaCoin (MEC) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.30 or 0.00015776 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded 5.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000452 BTC.

Lotto (LOTTO) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000002 BTC.

EAC Profile

EAC (EAC) is a proof-of-work (PoW) token that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its launch date was June 30th, 2021. EAC’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 300,000,000 tokens. EAC’s official website is eacplatform.io. EAC’s official Twitter account is @eacplatform.

EAC Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “EAC (EAC) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the Ethereum platform. EAC has a current supply of 1,000,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of EAC is 0.00151073 USD and is down -0.01 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 2 active market(s) with $0.00 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at http://eacplatform.io/.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as EAC directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade EAC should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase EAC using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

