Duke Energy Co. (NYSE:DUK) Shares Bought by WestEnd Advisors LLC

WestEnd Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Duke Energy Co. (NYSE:DUK – Free Report) by 19.6% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 345,589 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 56,685 shares during the quarter. Duke Energy comprises 1.0% of WestEnd Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 28th biggest holding. WestEnd Advisors LLC’s holdings in Duke Energy were worth $33,339,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in DUK. Fairfield Bush & CO. acquired a new stake in Duke Energy during the 1st quarter worth approximately $40,000. Cibc World Market Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Duke Energy by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 47,250 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $5,276,000 after buying an additional 581 shares during the period. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Duke Energy by 29.5% in the 1st quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 9,751 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,089,000 after buying an additional 2,223 shares during the period. Covestor Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of Duke Energy by 447.8% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,260 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $141,000 after buying an additional 1,030 shares during the period. Finally, Mather Group LLC. lifted its holdings in shares of Duke Energy by 5.2% in the 1st quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 6,505 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $726,000 after buying an additional 322 shares during the period. 63.13% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts have recently commented on the company. Mizuho reduced their price target on Duke Energy from $107.00 to $92.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 13th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Duke Energy in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price objective on Duke Energy from $102.00 to $101.00 in a report on Thursday, July 6th. Bank of America reduced their price objective on Duke Energy from $112.00 to $110.00 in a report on Sunday, June 11th. Finally, Guggenheim reduced their price objective on Duke Energy from $114.00 to $102.00 in a report on Friday, July 7th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Duke Energy currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $103.00.

Duke Energy Stock Performance

NYSE DUK opened at $93.01 on Friday. Duke Energy Co. has a fifty-two week low of $83.76 and a fifty-two week high of $113.67. The stock has a market cap of $71.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.72 and a beta of 0.43. The business has a fifty day moving average of $91.65 and a 200-day moving average of $96.41. The company has a quick ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38.

Duke Energy (NYSE:DUK – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 9th. The utilities provider reported $1.20 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.40 by ($0.20). The business had revenue of $7.28 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.26 billion. Duke Energy had a net margin of 8.89% and a return on equity of 8.39%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.30 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Duke Energy Co. will post 5.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Duke Energy Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 18th. Investors of record on Friday, August 18th will be paid a $1.025 dividend. This is a positive change from Duke Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.01. This represents a $4.10 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.41%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 17th. Duke Energy’s dividend payout ratio is presently 123.69%.

Duke Energy Company Profile

Duke Energy Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy company in the United States. It operates through two segments, Electric Utilities and Infrastructure (EU&I) and Gas Utilities and Infrastructure (GU&I). The EU&I segment generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electricity in the Carolinas, Florida, and the Midwest; and uses coal, hydroelectric, natural gas, oil, solar and wind sources, renewables, and nuclear fuel to generate electricity.

Further Reading

