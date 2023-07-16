DraftKings (NASDAQ:DKNG) Price Target Raised to $33.00 at JMP Securities

DraftKings (NASDAQ:DKNG – Free Report) had its target price increased by JMP Securities from $31.00 to $33.00 in a report published on Thursday morning, FlyOnTheWall reports.

DKNG has been the subject of several other research reports. Bank of America raised shares of DraftKings from a neutral rating to a buy rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $25.00 to $35.00 in a report on Wednesday. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of DraftKings from $24.00 to $28.00 in a report on Friday, June 23rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on shares of DraftKings from $22.00 to $24.00 in a report on Thursday, July 6th. UBS Group raised shares of DraftKings from a neutral rating to a buy rating and raised their price target for the company from $19.00 to $30.00 in a report on Monday, May 22nd. Finally, VNET Group reissued a reiterates rating on shares of DraftKings in a report on Tuesday, June 27th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $27.50.

DraftKings Stock Down 2.4 %

Shares of DKNG opened at $30.55 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $26.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.53 and a beta of 1.79. The company has a quick ratio of 1.47, a current ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23. DraftKings has a 12 month low of $10.69 and a 12 month high of $31.70. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $25.32 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $20.18.

Insider Activity at DraftKings

DraftKings ( NASDAQ:DKNG Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 4th. The company reported ($0.87) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.85) by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $769.65 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $699.62 million. DraftKings had a negative return on equity of 94.41% and a negative net margin of 50.42%. Equities analysts predict that DraftKings will post -1.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider R Stanton Dodge sold 211,108 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.12, for a total value of $6,358,572.96. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 629,023 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $18,946,172.76. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, insider R Stanton Dodge sold 211,108 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.12, for a total value of $6,358,572.96. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 629,023 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $18,946,172.76. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Jason Park sold 102,596 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.72, for a total transaction of $2,228,385.12. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 570,348 shares in the company, valued at $12,387,958.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 1,553,139 shares of company stock valued at $38,299,336. 51.19% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On DraftKings

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in DKNG. Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. acquired a new stake in DraftKings in the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Barrett & Company Inc. acquired a new stake in DraftKings in the 1st quarter valued at $32,000. Baystate Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in DraftKings by 229.4% in the 4th quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,294 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 2,294 shares during the last quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd acquired a new stake in DraftKings in the 1st quarter valued at $42,000. Finally, WealthPLAN Partners LLC acquired a new stake in DraftKings in the 1st quarter valued at $45,000. 30.57% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About DraftKings

DraftKings Inc operates a digital sports entertainment and gaming company. It offers multi-channel sports betting and gaming technologies, powering sports and gaming entertainment for operators in 17 countries. The company operates iGaming through its DraftKings brand in 5 states, as well as operates Golden Nugget Online Gaming, an iGaming product and gaming brand in 3 states.

