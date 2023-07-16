Domino’s Pizza (NYSE:DPZ) Price Target Raised to $375.00

Domino’s Pizza (NYSE:DPZ – Free Report) had its target price increased by Wells Fargo & Company from $310.00 to $375.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday morning, FlyOnTheWall reports.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on DPZ. Loop Capital boosted their price target on shares of Domino’s Pizza from $320.00 to $343.00 in a research report on Wednesday. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Domino’s Pizza in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a hold rating for the company. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on shares of Domino’s Pizza from $335.00 to $355.00 in a report on Friday, April 28th. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on shares of Domino’s Pizza from $320.00 to $360.00 in a report on Thursday. Finally, Stephens reaffirmed an equal weight rating and issued a $300.00 target price on shares of Domino’s Pizza in a report on Thursday, March 23rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $366.04.

Domino’s Pizza Price Performance

Shares of DPZ opened at $384.66 on Thursday. Domino’s Pizza has a 1-year low of $285.84 and a 1-year high of $426.44. The stock has a market cap of $13.59 billion, a PE ratio of 29.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.45 and a beta of 0.83. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $318.73 and a 200 day moving average price of $327.37.

Domino’s Pizza Announces Dividend

Domino’s Pizza ( NYSE:DPZ Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The restaurant operator reported $2.93 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.66 by $0.27. Domino’s Pizza had a net margin of 10.24% and a negative return on equity of 11.07%. The firm had revenue of $1.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.04 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $2.50 earnings per share. Domino’s Pizza’s quarterly revenue was up 1.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that Domino’s Pizza will post 13.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 15th were given a $1.21 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 14th. This represents a $4.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.26%. Domino’s Pizza’s dividend payout ratio is presently 37.32%.

Insider Activity

In other news, EVP Cynthia A. Headen sold 382 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $400.00, for a total value of $152,800.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 4,333 shares in the company, valued at $1,733,200. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.76% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Domino’s Pizza

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Westpac Banking Corp grew its position in shares of Domino’s Pizza by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. Westpac Banking Corp now owns 2,561 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $887,000 after purchasing an additional 29 shares during the last quarter. Castleview Partners LLC boosted its position in Domino’s Pizza by 3.9% during the fourth quarter. Castleview Partners LLC now owns 819 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $284,000 after acquiring an additional 31 shares during the last quarter. Studio Investment Management LLC boosted its position in Domino’s Pizza by 4.9% during the fourth quarter. Studio Investment Management LLC now owns 665 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $230,000 after acquiring an additional 31 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd boosted its position in Domino’s Pizza by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 3,270 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $1,133,000 after acquiring an additional 32 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mutual Advisors LLC boosted its position in Domino’s Pizza by 2.5% during the first quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC now owns 1,360 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $449,000 after acquiring an additional 33 shares during the last quarter. 90.58% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Domino’s Pizza

Domino's Pizza, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a pizza company in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: U.S. Stores, International Franchise, and Supply Chain. It offers pizzas under the Domino's brand name through company-owned and franchised stores.

See Also

