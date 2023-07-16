DNB Markets Upgrades Pgs Asa (OTC:PGEJF) to Hold

DNB Markets upgraded shares of Pgs Asa (OTC:PGEJFFree Report) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report released on Wednesday morning, FlyOnTheWall reports.

Shares of OTC:PGEJF opened at C$0.56 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of C$0.62 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$0.77. Pgs Asa has a fifty-two week low of C$0.49 and a fifty-two week high of C$1.13.

PGS ASA, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a marine geophysical company primarily in Norway. The company provides a range of seismic and reservoir services, including data acquisition, imaging, interpretation, and field evaluation to oil and gas companies, as well as carbon storage and offshore wind markets.

