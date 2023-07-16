Digital Transformation Opportunities Corp. (NASDAQ:DTOCW) Short Interest Up 785.7% in June

Digital Transformation Opportunities Corp. (NASDAQ:DTOCW – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest during the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 12,400 shares, an increase of 785.7% from the June 15th total of 1,400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 11,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.1 days.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Digital Transformation Opportunities

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Digital Transformation Opportunities stock. Shaolin Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Digital Transformation Opportunities Corp. (NASDAQ:DTOCW – Free Report) by 254.8% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 683,486 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 490,839 shares during the quarter. Shaolin Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Digital Transformation Opportunities were worth $41,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Digital Transformation Opportunities Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ DTOCW opened at $0.15 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $0.11 and its 200 day moving average price is $0.08. Digital Transformation Opportunities has a 52 week low of $0.02 and a 52 week high of $0.20.

