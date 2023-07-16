Diamondback Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:FANG) Position Trimmed by Stoneridge Investment Partners LLC

Stoneridge Investment Partners LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Diamondback Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:FANG – Free Report) by 8.6% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,362 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock after selling 223 shares during the quarter. Stoneridge Investment Partners LLC’s holdings in Diamondback Energy were worth $319,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Zweig DiMenna Associates LLC grew its stake in Diamondback Energy by 56.6% during the 1st quarter. Zweig DiMenna Associates LLC now owns 71,038 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $9,602,000 after acquiring an additional 25,673 shares in the last quarter. Allen Capital Group LLC purchased a new position in Diamondback Energy during the 1st quarter valued at about $732,000. New York State Teachers Retirement System grew its stake in Diamondback Energy by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 199,069 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $26,908,000 after acquiring an additional 2,638 shares in the last quarter. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Diamondback Energy by 16.4% in the 1st quarter. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC now owns 7,548 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $1,020,000 after buying an additional 1,066 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Diamondback Energy in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $294,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.21% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Diamondback Energy

In related news, CFO Hof Matthew Kaes Van’t sold 7,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $132.10, for a total value of $990,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 164,980 shares in the company, valued at $21,793,858. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Diamondback Energy news, CEO Travis D. Stice sold 11,600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $132.13, for a total value of $1,532,708.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 23,400 shares in the company, valued at $3,091,842. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Hof Matthew Kaes Van’t sold 7,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $132.10, for a total value of $990,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 164,980 shares in the company, valued at $21,793,858. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 22,100 shares of company stock worth $2,920,988. 0.43% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Diamondback Energy Stock Down 2.7 %

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the company. UBS Group assumed coverage on Diamondback Energy in a research note on Wednesday, April 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $177.00 price target for the company. Truist Financial lowered their price target on Diamondback Energy from $200.00 to $186.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 11th. Raymond James boosted their price target on Diamondback Energy from $165.00 to $190.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 21st. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Diamondback Energy from $168.00 to $158.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 27th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price target on Diamondback Energy from $180.00 to $176.00 in a research note on Monday, May 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, eighteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $175.65.

Shares of FANG stock opened at $135.66 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $130.46 and a 200-day moving average of $136.38. The company has a quick ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The firm has a market cap of $24.57 billion, a PE ratio of 5.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.35 and a beta of 2.02. Diamondback Energy, Inc. has a 12 month low of $107.10 and a 12 month high of $168.95.

Diamondback Energy (NASDAQ:FANG – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Monday, May 1st. The oil and natural gas company reported $4.10 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.33 by ($0.23). The firm had revenue of $1.93 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.92 billion. Diamondback Energy had a net margin of 47.15% and a return on equity of 27.02%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 20.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $5.20 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Diamondback Energy, Inc. will post 18.06 EPS for the current year.

Diamondback Energy Cuts Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 18th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 11th were paid a $0.80 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 10th. This represents a $3.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.36%. Diamondback Energy’s payout ratio is 13.25%.

Diamondback Energy Profile

(Free Report)

Diamondback Energy, Inc, an independent oil and natural gas company, focuses on the acquisition, development, exploration, and exploitation of unconventional and onshore oil and natural gas reserves in the Permian Basin in West Texas. It focuses on the development of the Spraberry and Wolfcamp formations of the Midland basin; and the Wolfcamp and Bone Spring formations of the Delaware basin, which are part of the Permian Basin in West Texas and New Mexico.

See Also

