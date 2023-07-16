dForce USD (USX) Price Tops $1.00 on Major Exchanges

dForce USD (USX) traded up 0% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 19:00 PM ET on July 16th. dForce USD has a total market capitalization of $35.42 million and approximately $959.99 worth of dForce USD was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One dForce USD token can now be purchased for about $1.00 or 0.00003284 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, dForce USD has traded 0.2% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get dForce USD alerts:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0700 or 0.00000231 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $94.39 or 0.00311382 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $4.02 or 0.00013253 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $5.74 or 0.00018925 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded 23.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0192 or 0.00000063 BTC.

NyanCoin (NYAN) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.40 or 0.00008809 BTC.

Counos Coin (CCA) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

MegaCoin (MEC) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $4.30 or 0.00015776 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded 4.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000469 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded down 9.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0180 or 0.00000059 BTC.

dForce USD Profile

dForce USD (CRYPTO:USX) is a PoW/PoS token that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It was first traded on February 28th, 2022. dForce USD’s total supply is 286,466,058 tokens and its circulating supply is 35,585,661 tokens. dForce USD’s official Twitter account is @dforcenet and its Facebook page is accessible here. dForce USD’s official message board is medium.com/dforcenet. dForce USD’s official website is dforce.network.

Buying and Selling dForce USD

According to CryptoCompare, “dForce USD (USX) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. dForce USD has a current supply of 286,466,058 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of dForce USD is 0.99453067 USD and is down -0.47 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 26 active market(s) with $2,275.42 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://dforce.network/.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as dForce USD directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire dForce USD should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase dForce USD using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for dForce USD Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for dForce USD and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.