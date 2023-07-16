Delta Air Lines (NYSE:DAL) Issues Earnings Guidance

Delta Air Lines (NYSE:DAL – Get Free Report) issued an update on its earnings guidance on Friday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $6.00-$7.00 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $6.15. The company issued revenue guidance of $53.36 billion-$54.73 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $54.11 billion. Delta Air Lines also updated its Q3 2023 guidance to $2.20-$2.50 EPS.

Delta Air Lines Trading Down 2.3 %

Shares of Delta Air Lines stock opened at $46.49 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 0.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.24. The stock has a market cap of $29.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.02, a P/E/G ratio of 0.20 and a beta of 1.31. Delta Air Lines has a 12-month low of $27.20 and a 12-month high of $49.81. The business’s 50 day moving average is $40.54 and its 200-day moving average is $37.66.

Delta Air Lines (NYSE:DAL – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 13th. The transportation company reported $2.68 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.40 by $0.28. The business had revenue of $15.58 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.44 billion. Delta Air Lines had a return on equity of 59.56% and a net margin of 5.36%. The firm’s revenue was up 12.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.44 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Delta Air Lines will post 6.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 7th. Investors of record on Monday, July 17th will be issued a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.86%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 14th.

DAL has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. TheStreet raised Delta Air Lines from a c rating to a b rating in a report on Thursday. Bank of America upped their price objective on Delta Air Lines from $40.00 to $48.00 in a report on Monday, June 26th. 22nd Century Group reaffirmed a maintains rating on shares of Delta Air Lines in a report on Wednesday, June 28th. Raymond James upped their price objective on Delta Air Lines from $57.00 to $58.00 and gave the company a strong-buy rating in a report on Friday. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Delta Air Lines from $70.00 to $77.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Friday. Thirteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $55.97.

In related news, EVP Joanne D. Smith sold 7,513 shares of the company's stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.90, for a total transaction of $277,229.70. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 107,782 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,977,155.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director David S. Taylor acquired 5,000 shares of the company's stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 21st. The shares were acquired at an average price of $34.26 per share, with a total value of $171,300.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 20,360 shares in the company, valued at $697,533.60. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.89% of the company's stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. bought a new position in Delta Air Lines in the first quarter valued at about $502,000. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. bought a new position in Delta Air Lines in the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. VitalStone Financial LLC raised its position in Delta Air Lines by 85.8% in the first quarter. VitalStone Financial LLC now owns 1,083 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust raised its position in Delta Air Lines by 124.9% in the first quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 1,273 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 707 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Quarry LP raised its position in Delta Air Lines by 825.7% in the first quarter. Quarry LP now owns 1,333 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 1,189 shares during the last quarter. 68.35% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Delta Air Lines, Inc provides scheduled air transportation for passengers and cargo in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Airline and Refinery. Its domestic network centered on core hubs in Atlanta, Minneapolis-St. Paul, Detroit, and Salt Lake City, as well as coastal hub positions in Boston, Los Angeles, New York-LaGuardia, New York-JFK, and Seattle; and international network centered on hubs and market presence in Amsterdam, Mexico City, London-Heathrow, Paris-Charles de Gaulle, and Seoul-Incheon.

