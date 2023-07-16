Decred Market Cap Tops $236.65 Million (DCR)

Decred (DCR) traded 0.6% higher against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on July 15th. During the last week, Decred has traded down 4.6% against the US dollar. One Decred coin can now be purchased for about $15.43 or 0.00051129 BTC on exchanges. Decred has a market capitalization of $236.65 million and approximately $775,077.00 worth of Decred was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Decred alerts:

Compound (COMP) traded 17.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $77.12 or 0.00255529 BTC.

Bitcoiva (BCA) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $9.62 or 0.00031878 BTC.

Safe (SAFE) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $5.38 or 0.00017818 BTC.

dForce USD (USX) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00003290 BTC.

BlueArk (BRK) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000004 BTC.

EverGrow Coin (EGC) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded down 9.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0180 or 0.00000060 BTC.

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0645 or 0.00000214 BTC.

ReddCoin (RDD) traded 5.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Secret (SIE) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0030 or 0.00000010 BTC.

Decred Profile

Decred (CRYPTO:DCR) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the BLAKE256 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was February 8th, 2016. Decred’s total supply is 15,336,862 coins. The Reddit community for Decred is https://reddit.com/r/decred and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for Decred is www.decredmagazine.com. Decred’s official Twitter account is @decredproject and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Decred is decred.org.

Buying and Selling Decred

According to CryptoCompare, “Decred (DCR) is a hybrid PoW/PoS blockchain-based cryptocurrency, designed to ensure community involvement, open governance, and sustainable development funding. Stakeholders, or DCR holders, play a pivotal role in determining consensus rules, the blockchain’s evolution, and treasury funds allocation. Block rewards in Decred are split between PoW miners (10%), stakeholders (80%), and the Decred Treasury (10%). Stakeholders can stake their DCR for voting tickets, which grants them the power to vote on rule change proposals and approve PoW miners’ work. The Decred Treasury’s usage is decided via Politeia proposals and voting by live ticket holders. Launched in 2016 by co-founders including Alex and Jake Yocom-Piatt, Decred aims to create a truly decentralized cryptocurrency governed actively by its community.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Decred directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Decred should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Decred using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Decred Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Decred and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.