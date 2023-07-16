Darling Ingredients (NYSE:DAR) Raised to Hold at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Darling Ingredients (NYSE:DAR – Free Report) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday.

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price target on shares of Darling Ingredients from $120.00 to $118.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 27th. UBS Group raised their price target on shares of Darling Ingredients from $82.00 to $85.00 in a report on Monday, May 15th. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on shares of Darling Ingredients from $94.00 to $95.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 6th. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price objective on shares of Darling Ingredients from $95.00 to $85.00 in a research report on Monday, May 15th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on shares of Darling Ingredients from $80.00 to $85.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 11th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $89.42.

Darling Ingredients Stock Performance

Darling Ingredients stock opened at $63.75 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $62.97 and its 200 day moving average is $62.10. The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 1.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11. Darling Ingredients has a twelve month low of $51.77 and a twelve month high of $82.69. The company has a market capitalization of $10.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.17 and a beta of 1.20.

Insider Buying and Selling

Darling Ingredients ( NYSE:DAR Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 9th. The company reported $1.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.00 by $0.16. The business had revenue of $1.79 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.65 billion. Darling Ingredients had a return on equity of 19.99% and a net margin of 10.57%. On average, equities research analysts predict that Darling Ingredients will post 5.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Larry Barden acquired 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 11th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $63.74 per share, with a total value of $191,220.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 16,726 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,066,115.24. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Darling Ingredients news, Director Larry Barden bought 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 11th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $63.74 per share, with a total value of $191,220.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 16,726 shares in the company, valued at $1,066,115.24. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Randall C. Stuewe sold 70,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.00, for a total value of $4,550,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 740,363 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $48,123,595. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.62% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Darling Ingredients

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in DAR. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in Darling Ingredients by 107,533.6% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 7,663,509 shares of the company’s stock valued at $479,659,000 after purchasing an additional 7,656,389 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Darling Ingredients during the 4th quarter worth $135,362,000. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC boosted its stake in Darling Ingredients by 52.3% in the 1st quarter. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC now owns 3,563,849 shares of the company’s stock worth $208,129,000 after purchasing an additional 1,223,757 shares during the period. Empower Advisory Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Darling Ingredients in the 1st quarter valued at about $52,813,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in Darling Ingredients by 33.0% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,318,315 shares of the company’s stock worth $153,356,000 after purchasing an additional 575,661 shares during the period. 90.92% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Darling Ingredients Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Darling Ingredients Inc develops, produces, and sells natural ingredients from edible and inedible bio-nutrients in North America, Europe, China, South America, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Feed Ingredients, Food Ingredients, and Fuel Ingredients. It offers ingredients and customized specialty solutions for customers in the pharmaceutical, food, pet food, feed, industrial, fuel, bioenergy, and fertilizer industries.

Further Reading

