Dalata Hotel Group (LON:DAL) Stock Crosses Above 50-Day Moving Average of $391.47

Dalata Hotel Group plc (LON:DAL – Get Free Report) passed above its 50 day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of GBX 391.47 ($5.04) and traded as high as GBX 420 ($5.40). Dalata Hotel Group shares last traded at GBX 420 ($5.40), with a volume of 1,891 shares trading hands.

Separately, Berenberg Bank boosted their target price on Dalata Hotel Group from GBX 490 ($6.30) to GBX 510 ($6.56) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 14th.

The stock has a market cap of £938.41 million, a P/E ratio of 1,200.00 and a beta of 1.76. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 391.47 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 369.43. The company has a current ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 69.13.

Dalata Hotel Group plc owns and operates hotels under the Maldron Hotels and Clayton Hotels brand names in Dublin, Regional Ireland, and the United Kingdom. The company operates three-star and four-star hotels. It also operates Grain & Grill restaurants; Club Vitae health leisure clubs; and Red Bean Roastery coffee shop.

