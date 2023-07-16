DA Davidson Weighs in on Helen of Troy Limited’s Q2 2024 Earnings (NASDAQ:HELE)

Helen of Troy Limited (NASDAQ:HELE – Free Report) – Equities researchers at DA Davidson issued their Q2 2024 earnings per share estimates for Helen of Troy in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, July 12th. DA Davidson analyst L. Weiser anticipates that the company will earn $1.20 per share for the quarter. The consensus estimate for Helen of Troy’s current full-year earnings is $7.73 per share.

Helen of Troy (NASDAQ:HELE – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 10th. The company reported $1.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.68 by $0.26. The company had revenue of $474.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $465.36 million. Helen of Troy had a net margin of 6.93% and a return on equity of 13.51%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.77 EPS.

Several other equities analysts have also commented on HELE. UBS Group began coverage on Helen of Troy in a research note on Monday, April 17th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $99.00 target price for the company. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Helen of Troy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, May 11th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $129.33.

HELE stock opened at $128.38 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $103.12 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $103.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a current ratio of 1.94. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.87, a PEG ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 0.65. Helen of Troy has a one year low of $81.14 and a one year high of $141.10.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of HELE. Bank of Montreal Can grew its position in Helen of Troy by 2.7% in the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 1,886 shares of the company’s stock worth $386,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Securian Asset Management Inc. increased its position in Helen of Troy by 4.7% in the 4th quarter. Securian Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,247 shares of the company’s stock valued at $249,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its stake in Helen of Troy by 2.7% during the 4th quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 4,096 shares of the company’s stock valued at $454,000 after acquiring an additional 106 shares in the last quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in Helen of Troy by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 42,811 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,748,000 after acquiring an additional 128 shares during the period. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC grew its stake in shares of Helen of Troy by 2.7% in the fourth quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 4,858 shares of the company’s stock worth $539,000 after purchasing an additional 130 shares in the last quarter.

In other Helen of Troy news, CFO Brian Grass purchased 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 11th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $96.13 per share, for a total transaction of $480,650.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief financial officer now owns 35,835 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,444,818.55. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 1.07% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Helen of Troy Limited provides various consumer products in the United States, Canada, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Latin America. The company operates in two segments: Home & Outdoor and Beauty & Wellness. The Home & Outdoor segment offers food preparation tools and gadgets, storage containers, and organization products; coffee makers, grinders, manual pour overs, and tea kettles; household cleaning products, shower organization, and bathroom accessories; feeding and drinking products, child seating, cleaning tools, and nursery accessories; insulated hydration bottles, hydration packs, drinkware, mugs, food containers, lunch containers, insulated totes, soft coolers, and accessories; and technical and outdoor sports packs, travel packs and accessories, luggage, daypacks, and everyday packs.

