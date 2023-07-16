Custom Truck One Source, Inc. (NYSE:CTOS) Shares Sold by Canvas Wealth Advisors LLC

Canvas Wealth Advisors LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Custom Truck One Source, Inc. (NYSE:CTOS – Free Report) by 11.3% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,742,753 shares of the company’s stock after selling 347,797 shares during the quarter. Custom Truck One Source comprises 7.2% of Canvas Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 2nd largest holding. Canvas Wealth Advisors LLC owned approximately 1.11% of Custom Truck One Source worth $17,224,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CTOS. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its stake in shares of Custom Truck One Source by 214.1% in the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 3,666 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 2,499 shares in the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its stake in shares of Custom Truck One Source by 107.6% in the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 7,480 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 3,877 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD acquired a new stake in shares of Custom Truck One Source in the fourth quarter valued at $64,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC purchased a new position in Custom Truck One Source in the third quarter valued at $96,000. Finally, Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Custom Truck One Source in the fourth quarter valued at $96,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.97% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Marshall Heinberg bought 19,689 shares of Custom Truck One Source stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 12th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $6.42 per share, with a total value of $126,403.38. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 204,993 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,316,055.06. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 5.30% of the company’s stock.

Custom Truck One Source Stock Down 2.6 %

NYSE CTOS traded down $0.18 during trading on Friday, reaching $6.77. 194,012 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 352,409. The stock has a market cap of $1.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.44 and a beta of 0.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.54, a quick ratio of 0.39 and a current ratio of 1.39. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $6.74 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $6.76. Custom Truck One Source, Inc. has a 1 year low of $4.93 and a 1 year high of $7.64.

Custom Truck One Source (NYSE:CTOS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 9th. The company reported $0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.04 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $452.16 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $393.41 million. Custom Truck One Source had a return on equity of 6.33% and a net margin of 3.37%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Custom Truck One Source, Inc. will post 0.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on Custom Truck One Source from $12.00 to $9.00 in a report on Thursday, May 11th.

About Custom Truck One Source

Custom Truck One Source, Inc provides specialty equipment rental services to the electric utility transmission and distribution, telecommunications, rail, forestry, waste management, and other infrastructure-related industries in North America. The company operates through three segments: Equipment Rental Solutions, Truck and Equipment Sales, and Aftermarket Parts and Services.

