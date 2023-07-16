Cumberland Advisors Inc. Has $713,000 Stake in Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA)

Cumberland Advisors Inc. cut its holdings in shares of Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA – Free Report) by 4.1% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 18,800 shares of the cable giant’s stock after selling 800 shares during the quarter. Cumberland Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Comcast were worth $713,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Comcast in the 4th quarter valued at about $1,798,173,000. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Comcast by 121,265.4% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 25,530,426 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $892,799,000 after acquiring an additional 25,509,390 shares during the period. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board increased its holdings in shares of Comcast by 71,575.9% during the 4th quarter. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board now owns 12,705,989 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $444,328,000 after acquiring an additional 12,688,262 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in Comcast by 15.2% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 53,653,778 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $1,876,273,000 after acquiring an additional 7,084,451 shares during the period. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership lifted its holdings in Comcast by 62.6% during the 1st quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 15,271,853 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $715,028,000 after purchasing an additional 5,880,050 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 83.02% of the company’s stock.

Get Comcast alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts recently issued reports on the company. Barclays boosted their price target on Comcast from $38.00 to $42.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 6th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of Comcast from $42.00 to $46.00 in a research note on Monday, May 1st. UBS Group increased their target price on shares of Comcast from $35.00 to $41.00 in a research report on Friday, April 28th. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of Comcast from $45.00 to $47.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 2nd. Finally, Loop Capital increased their price target on Comcast from $46.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Friday, April 28th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Comcast has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $45.38.

Comcast Stock Down 1.3 %

Shares of NASDAQ:CMCSA opened at $42.01 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $40.66 and its 200-day moving average is $38.89. Comcast Co. has a 1 year low of $28.39 and a 1 year high of $43.72. The company has a market capitalization of $175.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.83, a P/E/G ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 0.69 and a quick ratio of 0.69.

Comcast (NASDAQ:CMCSA – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The cable giant reported $0.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.80 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $29.69 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $29.34 billion. Comcast had a net margin of 4.71% and a return on equity of 19.07%. Comcast’s quarterly revenue was down 4.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.86 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Comcast Co. will post 3.71 earnings per share for the current year.

Comcast Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 26th. Investors of record on Wednesday, July 5th will be given a $0.29 dividend. This represents a $1.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.76%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, July 3rd. Comcast’s payout ratio is currently 87.88%.

Comcast Company Profile

(Free Report)

Comcast Corporation operates as a media and technology company worldwide. It operates through Residential Connectivity & Platforms, Business Services Connectivity, Media, Studios, and Theme Parks segments. The Residential Connectivity & Platforms segment provides residential broadband and wireless connectivity services, residential and business video services, advertising sales, and Sky channels.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Comcast Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Comcast and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.