Cumberland Advisors Inc. Has $3.32 Million Stock Holdings in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE)

Cumberland Advisors Inc. grew its stake in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE – Free Report) by 1.0% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 8,615 shares of the software company’s stock after purchasing an additional 85 shares during the period. Adobe makes up approximately 1.4% of Cumberland Advisors Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 17th largest holding. Cumberland Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Adobe were worth $3,320,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Arcus Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Adobe during the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Financial Freedom LLC acquired a new stake in Adobe in the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Financial Management Professionals Inc. lifted its position in shares of Adobe by 171.0% during the first quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 84 shares of the software company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 53 shares in the last quarter. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Adobe during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Finally, First Financial Corp IN increased its holdings in shares of Adobe by 52.1% in the fourth quarter. First Financial Corp IN now owns 108 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 37 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 79.41% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Argus upped their price target on Adobe from $410.00 to $565.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 21st. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on shares of Adobe from $480.00 to $550.00 in a research note on Friday, June 16th. Sanford C. Bernstein boosted their price target on shares of Adobe from $431.00 to $585.00 in a research note on Monday, June 19th. UBS Group upped their target price on shares of Adobe from $440.00 to $525.00 in a research report on Friday, June 16th. Finally, TheStreet raised Adobe from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 21st. Fourteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Adobe currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $511.19.

In other news, Director John E. Warnock sold 672 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $378.94, for a total value of $254,647.68. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 378,965 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $143,604,997.10. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . In related news, Director John E. Warnock sold 672 shares of Adobe stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $378.94, for a total transaction of $254,647.68. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 378,965 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $143,604,997.10. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, EVP Scott Belsky sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $374.56, for a total value of $1,123,680.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 24,683 shares in the company, valued at $9,245,264.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 47,272 shares of company stock valued at $21,895,444 over the last 90 days. 0.24% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

ADBE opened at $514.83 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a current ratio of 1.16. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $438.47 and its 200 day simple moving average is $386.77. The firm has a market capitalization of $234.66 billion, a PE ratio of 49.13, a PEG ratio of 3.11 and a beta of 1.32. Adobe Inc. has a 52-week low of $274.73 and a 52-week high of $523.78.

Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, June 15th. The software company reported $3.91 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.79 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $4.82 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.77 billion. Adobe had a return on equity of 36.84% and a net margin of 26.34%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.70 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Adobe Inc. will post 12.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Adobe Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a diversified software company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Digital Media, Digital Experience, and Publishing and Advertising. The Digital Media segment offers products, services, and solutions that enable individuals, teams, and enterprises to create, publish, and promote content; and Document Cloud, a unified cloud-based document services platform.

