Cumberland Advisors Inc. Has $18.85 Million Stake in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:MDY)

Cumberland Advisors Inc. decreased its stake in shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:MDY – Free Report) by 1.0% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 41,124 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 405 shares during the period. SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust makes up 7.7% of Cumberland Advisors Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 3rd largest holding. Cumberland Advisors Inc. owned approximately 0.10% of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust worth $18,852,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust by 250,264.6% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 9,523,871 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $4,217,075,000 after buying an additional 9,520,067 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its stake in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust by 2.7% during the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 2,000,690 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $885,886,000 after acquiring an additional 52,184 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust by 8.2% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,140,904 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $505,181,000 after purchasing an additional 86,561 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 838,773 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $371,400,000 after purchasing an additional 8,630 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Beirne Wealth Consulting Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $7,675,000.

SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust Stock Down 1.0 %

SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust stock opened at $487.89 on Friday. SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust has a twelve month low of $398.11 and a twelve month high of $499.48. The company has a market capitalization of $20.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.00 and a beta of 1.12. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $462.25 and its 200 day moving average is $461.79.

SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust Profile

SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF is an exchange traded fund. SPDR MidCap 400 Trust focuses to correspond to the price and yield performance of the S&P MidCap 400 Index. The S&P MidCap 400 covers over 7% of the United States equities market, and is part of a series of S&P the United States indices. The index also includes companies, which should have four consecutive quarters of positive as-reported earnings, excluding discontinued operations and extraordinary items.

