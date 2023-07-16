Crown Castle Inc. (NYSE:CCI) Shares Acquired by MainStreet Investment Advisors LLC

MainStreet Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Crown Castle Inc. (NYSE:CCI – Free Report) by 6.7% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 29,412 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,851 shares during the quarter. MainStreet Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Crown Castle were worth $3,937,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of CCI. Moors & Cabot Inc. raised its position in Crown Castle by 3.4% in the first quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 2,734 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $505,000 after acquiring an additional 91 shares in the last quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Crown Castle by 33.4% during the first quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 3,954 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $730,000 after purchasing an additional 991 shares during the last quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P lifted its stake in Crown Castle by 4,497.6% during the first quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 5,701 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,052,000 after purchasing an additional 5,577 shares during the last quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. boosted its holdings in Crown Castle by 12.3% during the first quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 4,802 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $886,000 after buying an additional 525 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Covestor Ltd grew its position in Crown Castle by 205.9% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 878 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $162,000 after buying an additional 591 shares during the last quarter. 89.55% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CCI traded up $0.28 on Friday, hitting $115.65. The company had a trading volume of 1,989,735 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,039,558. Crown Castle Inc. has a 1-year low of $107.62 and a 1-year high of $184.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.98, a current ratio of 0.52 and a quick ratio of 0.52. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $114.15 and its 200 day moving average price is $128.02. The stock has a market cap of $50.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.96 and a beta of 0.64.

Crown Castle ( NYSE:CCI Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 19th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.97 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.85 by ($0.88). Crown Castle had a return on equity of 22.12% and a net margin of 23.81%. The firm had revenue of $1.77 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.76 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.87 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 1.8% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that Crown Castle Inc. will post 7.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 15th were paid a $1.565 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 14th. This represents a $6.26 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.41%. Crown Castle’s payout ratio is 162.18%.

In related news, Director Kevin A. Stephens purchased 1,000 shares of Crown Castle stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 2nd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $118.00 per share, with a total value of $118,000.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 15,416 shares in the company, valued at $1,819,088. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other news, EVP Laura B. Nichol sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.97, for a total transaction of $604,850.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 16,782 shares in the company, valued at $2,030,118.54. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Kevin A. Stephens bought 1,000 shares of Crown Castle stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 2nd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $118.00 per share, with a total value of $118,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 15,416 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,819,088. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 24,472 shares of company stock valued at $3,012,757. 0.39% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on Crown Castle from $162.00 to $144.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 26th. TD Cowen decreased their target price on shares of Crown Castle from $152.00 to $149.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 21st. Raymond James dropped their target price on shares of Crown Castle from $154.00 to $147.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 21st. TheStreet downgraded shares of Crown Castle from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Friday, May 12th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on shares of Crown Castle from $143.00 to $136.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 27th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $146.80.

Crown Castle owns, operates and leases more than 40,000 cell towers and approximately 85,000 route miles of fiber supporting small cells and fiber solutions across every major U.S. market. This nationwide portfolio of communications infrastructure connects cities and communities to essential data, technology and wireless service – bringing information, ideas and innovations to the people and businesses that need them.

