Critical Survey: Doman Building Materials Group (OTCMKTS:CWXZF) vs. WESCO International (NYSE:WCC)

Doman Building Materials Group (OTCMKTS:CWXZF – Get Free Report) and WESCO International (NYSE:WCC – Get Free Report) are both industrials companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their valuation, dividends, analyst recommendations, risk, profitability, institutional ownership and earnings.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current recommendations and price targets for Doman Building Materials Group and WESCO International, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Get Doman Building Materials Group alerts:

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Doman Building Materials Group 0 2 1 0 2.33 WESCO International 0 0 5 1 3.17

Doman Building Materials Group currently has a consensus target price of $7.29, suggesting a potential upside of 57.32%. WESCO International has a consensus target price of $193.57, suggesting a potential upside of 12.34%. Given Doman Building Materials Group’s higher probable upside, research analysts clearly believe Doman Building Materials Group is more favorable than WESCO International.

Profitability

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Doman Building Materials Group N/A N/A N/A WESCO International 3.98% 21.33% 6.41%

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Doman Building Materials Group and WESCO International’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

This table compares Doman Building Materials Group and WESCO International’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Doman Building Materials Group N/A N/A N/A $0.43 10.89 WESCO International $22.01 billion 0.40 $860.47 million $15.63 11.02

WESCO International has higher revenue and earnings than Doman Building Materials Group. Doman Building Materials Group is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than WESCO International, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Dividends

Doman Building Materials Group pays an annual dividend of $0.42 per share and has a dividend yield of 9.1%. WESCO International pays an annual dividend of $1.50 per share and has a dividend yield of 0.9%. Doman Building Materials Group pays out 98.7% of its earnings in the form of a dividend, suggesting it may not have sufficient earnings to cover its dividend payment in the future. WESCO International pays out 9.6% of its earnings in the form of a dividend.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

21.8% of Doman Building Materials Group shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 92.8% of WESCO International shares are held by institutional investors. 2.6% of WESCO International shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

WESCO International beats Doman Building Materials Group on 12 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Doman Building Materials Group

(Get Free Report)

Doman Building Materials Group Ltd., through its subsidiaries, engages in the wholesale distribution of building materials and home renovation products for new home construction, home renovation, and industrial markets primarily in the United States and Canada. It distributes a range of building materials, lumber, and renovation products. The company also produces and treats lumber; and provides other value-add services. In addition, it is involved in agricultural post-peeling and pressure treating activities. The company was formerly known as CanWel Building Materials Group Ltd. and changed its name to Doman Building Materials Group Ltd. in May 2021. Doman Building Materials Group Ltd. was founded in 1989 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

About WESCO International

(Get Free Report)

WESCO International, Inc. provides business-to-business distribution, logistics services, and supply chain solutions in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Electrical & Electronic Solutions (EES), Communications & Security Solutions (CSS), and Utility and Broadband Solutions (UBS). The EES segment supplies products and supply chain solutions, including electrical equipment and supplies, automation and connected devices, security, lighting, wire and cable, and safety, as well as maintenance, repair, and operating (MRO) products. This segment also offers contractor solutions, direct and indirect manufacturing supply chain optimization programs, lighting and renewables advisory services, and digital and automation solutions. The CSS segment operates in the network infrastructure and security markets. This segment sells products directly to end-users or through various channels, including data communications contractors, security, network, professional audio/visual, and systems integrators. It also provides safety and energy management solutions. The UBS segment offers products and services to investor-owned utilities; public power companies; and service and wireless providers, broadband operators, and contractors. This segment's products include wire and cables, transformers, transmission and distribution hardware, switches, protective devices, connectors, conduits, pole line hardware, racks, cabinets, safety and MRO products, and point-to-point wireless devices. This segment also offers various service solutions, including fiber project management, high and medium voltage project design and support, pre-wired meters and capacitor banks, meter testing and metering infrastructure installation, personal protective equipment dielectric testing, and tool repair, as well as emergency response, storage yard, materials, and logistics management. The company was founded in 1922 and is headquartered in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania.

Receive News & Ratings for Doman Building Materials Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Doman Building Materials Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.