Cracker Barrel Old Country Store, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBRL) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of Cracker Barrel Old Country Store, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBRL – Get Free Report) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the six ratings firms that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month target price among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $104.50.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on CBRL shares. UBS Group cut their price objective on shares of Cracker Barrel Old Country Store from $110.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 7th. Truist Financial dropped their price target on shares of Cracker Barrel Old Country Store from $103.00 to $97.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 7th. TheStreet lowered shares of Cracker Barrel Old Country Store from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 13th. Argus upgraded shares of Cracker Barrel Old Country Store from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $126.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 24th. Finally, CL King dropped their price target on shares of Cracker Barrel Old Country Store from $130.00 to $115.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 7th.

NASDAQ CBRL opened at $94.05 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $2.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.18, a P/E/G ratio of 4.63 and a beta of 1.34. Cracker Barrel Old Country Store has a 12-month low of $88.72 and a 12-month high of $121.17. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $97.87 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $104.84. The company has a current ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 0.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94.

Cracker Barrel Old Country Store ( NASDAQ:CBRL Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, June 6th. The restaurant operator reported $1.21 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.34 by ($0.13). The business had revenue of $832.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $845.71 million. Cracker Barrel Old Country Store had a return on equity of 24.04% and a net margin of 2.76%. The firm’s revenue was up 5.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.29 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Cracker Barrel Old Country Store will post 5.38 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 8th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 21st will be paid a $1.30 dividend. This represents a $5.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.53%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 20th. Cracker Barrel Old Country Store’s dividend payout ratio is currently 122.64%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Cracker Barrel Old Country Store by 0.8% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,549,306 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $302,682,000 after buying an additional 21,310 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Cracker Barrel Old Country Store by 3.4% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,304,547 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $273,619,000 after buying an additional 75,245 shares in the last quarter. Earnest Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Cracker Barrel Old Country Store by 8.6% in the fourth quarter. Earnest Partners LLC now owns 1,908,956 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $180,854,000 after buying an additional 151,897 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its stake in shares of Cracker Barrel Old Country Store by 13.0% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 848,891 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $96,434,000 after buying an additional 97,728 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE lifted its stake in shares of Cracker Barrel Old Country Store by 7.3% in the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 752,989 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $85,540,000 after buying an additional 50,927 shares in the last quarter. 96.13% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Cracker Barrel Old Country Store, Inc develops and operates the Cracker Barrel Old Country Store concept in the United States. The company's Cracker Barrel stores consist of a restaurant with a gift shop. Its restaurants serve breakfast, lunch, and dinner, as well as dine-in, pick-up, and delivery services.

