Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST) Shares Sold by American Institute for Advanced Investment Management LLP

American Institute for Advanced Investment Management LLP reduced its position in shares of Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST – Free Report) by 15.9% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 929 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 175 shares during the period. American Institute for Advanced Investment Management LLP’s holdings in Costco Wholesale were worth $462,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of COST. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Costco Wholesale by 118,320.2% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 7,396,524 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $3,376,513,000 after buying an additional 7,390,278 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Costco Wholesale in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $2,328,844,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC increased its stake in Costco Wholesale by 53,375.6% during the 4th quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 3,829,924 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $11,286,000 after buying an additional 3,822,762 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in Costco Wholesale by 18.0% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 8,634,627 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $3,941,708,000 after buying an additional 1,315,174 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CI Private Wealth LLC purchased a new position in Costco Wholesale in the fourth quarter valued at $245,698,000. 76.88% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Costco Wholesale alerts:

Insider Activity at Costco Wholesale

In other Costco Wholesale news, CFO Richard A. Galanti sold 1,500 shares of Costco Wholesale stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $522.02, for a total value of $783,030.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 23,850 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,450,177. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, CFO Richard A. Galanti sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $522.02, for a total value of $783,030.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 23,850 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,450,177. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Susan L. Decker sold 1,565 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $533.00, for a total value of $834,145.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 13,329 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,104,357. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.22% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Costco Wholesale Stock Up 1.5 %

Shares of NASDAQ:COST opened at $546.70 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $242.24 billion, a PE ratio of 40.50, a PEG ratio of 4.50 and a beta of 0.79. Costco Wholesale Co. has a 52 week low of $447.90 and a 52 week high of $564.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a current ratio of 1.08. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $516.77 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $499.84.

Costco Wholesale (NASDAQ:COST – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 25th. The retailer reported $3.43 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.32 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $53.65 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $54.58 billion. Costco Wholesale had a return on equity of 28.18% and a net margin of 2.55%. Costco Wholesale’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $3.17 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Costco Wholesale Co. will post 14.4 earnings per share for the current year.

Costco Wholesale Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 19th. Investors of record on Friday, May 5th were paid a $1.02 dividend. This represents a $4.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.75%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 4th. This is a boost from Costco Wholesale’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.90. Costco Wholesale’s dividend payout ratio is 30.22%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Loop Capital upped their price target on Costco Wholesale from $545.00 to $570.00 in a report on Friday, June 2nd. TheStreet upgraded Costco Wholesale from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 23rd. Oppenheimer restated an “outperform” rating and set a $550.00 target price on shares of Costco Wholesale in a research report on Thursday, April 6th. Evercore ISI cut their target price on shares of Costco Wholesale from $545.00 to $535.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 6th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $540.00 price objective on shares of Costco Wholesale in a research report on Thursday, April 6th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $549.32.

About Costco Wholesale

(Free Report)

Costco Wholesale Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the operation of membership warehouses in the United States, Puerto Rico, Canada, the United Kingdom, Mexico, Japan, Korea, Australia, Spain, France, Iceland, China, and Taiwan. It offers branded and private-label products in a range of merchandise categories.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding COST? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Costco Wholesale Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Costco Wholesale and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.