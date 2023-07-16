Cosmos Achieves Market Cap of $3.30 Billion (ATOM)

Cosmos (ATOM) traded down 1.9% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on July 15th. One Cosmos coin can now be bought for approximately $9.52 or 0.00031493 BTC on exchanges. Over the last seven days, Cosmos has traded up 2.7% against the dollar. Cosmos has a total market capitalization of $3.30 billion and approximately $65.40 million worth of Cosmos was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $14.56 or 0.00048179 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $4.13 or 0.00013678 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0518 or 0.00000171 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0611 or 0.00000202 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.48 or 0.00004892 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000374 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.92 or 0.00003058 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0414 or 0.00000137 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00000796 BTC.

Moonbeam (GLMR) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00000796 BTC.

Cosmos Profile

Cosmos (ATOM) uses the hashing algorithm. It launched on September 3rd, 2016. Cosmos’ total supply is 284,010,631 coins and its circulating supply is 346,608,690 coins. Cosmos’ official website is cosmos.network. Cosmos’ official Twitter account is @cosmos and its Facebook page is accessible here. Cosmos’ official message board is blog.cosmos.network. The Reddit community for Cosmos is https://reddit.com/r/cosmosnetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Cosmos

According to CryptoCompare, “ATOM is the native cryptocurrency of the Cosmos Network. It is used to pay for transaction and network fees, as well as for staking to secure the network and earning rewards. ATOM tokens are used to create incentives and rewards for validators and delegators, allowing them to earn rewards for participating in consensus and safeguarding the network. ATOM tokens are also used to vote on governance proposals, allowing users to have a say in the direction of the network.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Cosmos directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Cosmos should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Cosmos using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

