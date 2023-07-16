Corus Entertainment Inc. (OTCMKTS:CJREF) Receives $2.50 Average Price Target from Brokerages

Corus Entertainment Inc. (OTCMKTS:CJREF – Get Free Report) has received an average rating of “Hold” from the seven research firms that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $2.56.
CJREF has been the topic of several research analyst reports. TD Securities decreased their price objective on shares of Corus Entertainment from C$4.50 to C$3.75 in a research report on Friday, June 30th. Scotiabank reduced their price target on shares of Corus Entertainment from C$2.30 to C$1.90 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, June 30th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on shares of Corus Entertainment from C$1.75 to C$2.15 in a research report on Friday. National Bank Financial reduced their price target on shares of Corus Entertainment from C$2.25 to C$2.00 in a research report on Friday, June 9th. Finally, CIBC reduced their price target on shares of Corus Entertainment from C$2.25 to C$2.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 21st.
Corus Entertainment Trading Down 2.4 %
Shares of Corus Entertainment stock opened at $1.21 on Friday. Corus Entertainment has a 12-month low of $0.89 and a 12-month high of $3.13. The company has a market cap of $241.32 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.38 and a beta of 1.60. The company has a current ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $0.98 and its 200-day moving average price is $1.24.
Corus Entertainment Company Profile
Corus Entertainment Inc, a media and content company, operates specialty and conventional television networks, and radio stations in Canada and internationally. It operates in two segments, Television and Radio. The Television segment operates 33 specialty television networks and 15 conventional television stations.
