Conformis (NASDAQ:CFMS) Now Covered by StockNews.com

Research analysts at StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Conformis (NASDAQ:CFMS – Get Free Report) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday. The firm set a “hold” rating on the medical instruments supplier’s stock.

Separately, Oppenheimer downgraded Conformis from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 9th.

Get Conformis alerts:

Conformis Trading Up 0.7 %

NASDAQ:CFMS opened at $2.23 on Friday. Conformis has a 1-year low of $1.05 and a 1-year high of $9.43. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $1.50 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $1.86. The company has a current ratio of 5.71, a quick ratio of 4.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.73 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.37 and a beta of 1.39.

Institutional Trading of Conformis

Conformis ( NASDAQ:CFMS Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 8th. The medical instruments supplier reported ($1.32) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.56) by $0.24. The company had revenue of $12.84 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.54 million. Conformis had a negative return on equity of 75.43% and a negative net margin of 74.18%. On average, equities analysts expect that Conformis will post -5.2 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CFMS. Wasatch Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Conformis by 9.7% during the 1st quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 20,030,298 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $12,495,000 after acquiring an additional 1,778,054 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of Conformis by 4.2% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,368,168 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $2,101,000 after buying an additional 136,641 shares during the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Conformis during the 1st quarter worth $40,000. Millennium Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Conformis during the 2nd quarter worth $160,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in Conformis in the 2nd quarter worth about $84,000. 25.13% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Conformis Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Conformis, Inc, a medical technology company, develops, manufactures, and sells patient-specific products and instrumentation. The company offers personalized knee replacement products, including iUni, iDuo, iTotal CR, and iTotal PS, as well as provides iTotal Identity and Identity Imprint knee replacement products.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Conformis Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Conformis and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.