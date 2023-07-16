Concordium Trading 4.5% Higher Over Last Week (CCD)

Concordium (CCD) traded down 0.5% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on July 16th. Concordium has a market cap of $57.52 million and $513,231.32 worth of Concordium was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Concordium has traded up 4.5% against the US dollar. One Concordium coin can now be purchased for $0.0084 or 0.00000028 BTC on exchanges.

About Concordium

Concordium launched on June 8th, 2021. Concordium’s total supply is 11,568,824,325 coins and its circulating supply is 6,836,607,809 coins. The official message board for Concordium is medium.com/concordium. The Reddit community for Concordium is https://reddit.com/r/concordium_official and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Concordium is www.concordium.com. Concordium’s official Twitter account is @concordiumnet and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Concordium is an open-source, permissionless and decentralized blockchain with a built-in user identity. Concordium supports regulatory compliance, allowing businesses to harness the power of blockchain technology.

The CCD is the native token of the Concordium blockchain platform. Fundamentally, the CCD serves to pay for the network fees. These fees are earned by the validator nodes (bakers and finalizers) to process transactions and secure the network. Bakers must stake CCD amounts to take part in the consensus.”

Buying and Selling Concordium

