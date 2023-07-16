Conagra Brands (NYSE:CAG) Releases FY 2024 Earnings Guidance

Conagra Brands (NYSE:CAG – Get Free Report) updated its FY 2024 earnings guidance on Friday. The company provided EPS guidance of $2.70-$2.75 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $2.85. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

Conagra Brands Stock Down 0.8 %

Conagra Brands stock opened at $32.90 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $34.70 and a 200 day simple moving average of $36.44. The company has a current ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 0.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80. Conagra Brands has a 1-year low of $32.18 and a 1-year high of $41.30. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.17, a P/E/G ratio of 1.91 and a beta of 0.54.

Conagra Brands (NYSE:CAG – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 13th. The company reported $0.62 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.02. Conagra Brands had a return on equity of 15.19% and a net margin of 5.57%. The company had revenue of $2.97 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.65 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 2.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that Conagra Brands will post 2.72 earnings per share for the current year.

Conagra Brands Increases Dividend

Analyst Ratings Changes

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 31st will be paid a $0.35 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 28th. This is a boost from Conagra Brands’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.33. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.26%. Conagra Brands’s dividend payout ratio is currently 92.96%.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on CAG shares. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price target on shares of Conagra Brands from $38.00 to $35.00 in a report on Friday. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price target on Conagra Brands from $43.00 to $36.00 in a report on Friday. TheStreet downgraded Conagra Brands from a b rating to a c+ rating in a research report on Thursday. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Conagra Brands from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Saturday, May 20th. Finally, UBS Group cut their price target on shares of Conagra Brands from $44.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Monday, July 10th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $39.00.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Conagra Brands

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS grew its stake in shares of Conagra Brands by 6.6% during the first quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 64,185 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,155,000 after buying an additional 3,975 shares during the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its holdings in shares of Conagra Brands by 0.4% in the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 309,389 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,942,000 after purchasing an additional 1,186 shares during the last quarter. Synovus Financial Corp raised its holdings in Conagra Brands by 3.7% during the 1st quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 22,548 shares of the company’s stock valued at $758,000 after buying an additional 807 shares during the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL boosted its position in Conagra Brands by 19.8% during the 1st quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 27,151 shares of the company’s stock valued at $911,000 after buying an additional 4,487 shares during the period. Finally, Allianz Asset Management GmbH grew its holdings in Conagra Brands by 509.0% in the 1st quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 366,225 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,294,000 after acquiring an additional 306,086 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 88.80% of the company’s stock.

About Conagra Brands

Conagra Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a consumer packaged goods food company in North America. The company operates in four segments: Grocery & Snacks, Refrigerated & Frozen, International, and Foodservice. The Grocery & Snacks segment primarily offers shelf stable food products through various retail channels in the United States.

Further Reading

