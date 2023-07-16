Compass Group PLC (OTCMKTS:CMPGY) Short Interest Up 704.2% in June

Compass Group PLC (OTCMKTS:CMPGY – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 459,200 shares, a growth of 704.2% from the June 15th total of 57,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 2,561,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.2 days.

Compass Group Trading Up 0.0 %

Shares of Compass Group stock opened at $27.68 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $27.61 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $25.31. Compass Group has a one year low of $19.18 and a one year high of $28.81.

Get Compass Group alerts:

Compass Group Cuts Dividend

The company also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 7th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 9th will be issued a $0.1666 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 8th. This represents a yield of 1.48%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Compass Group Company Profile

CMPGY has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on shares of Compass Group from GBX 2,050 ($26.37) to GBX 2,130 ($27.40) in a research note on Thursday, May 11th. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Compass Group from GBX 2,150 ($27.66) to GBX 2,300 ($29.59) in a research note on Thursday, May 11th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of Compass Group from GBX 1,625 ($20.91) to GBX 1,675 ($21.55) in a research note on Thursday, May 11th. Sanford C. Bernstein began coverage on Compass Group in a report on Wednesday, April 19th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Finally, Berenberg Bank lifted their price objective on Compass Group from GBX 2,100 ($27.02) to GBX 2,385 ($30.68) in a report on Tuesday, May 16th.

(Get Free Report)

Compass Group PLC operates as a food and support services company in North America, Europe, and internationally. The company offers support services, such as cleaning in hospitals; reception services at corporate headquarters; managing remote camps; grounds and facilities services at schools and universities; and others.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Compass Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Compass Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.