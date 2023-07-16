Comparing Wag! Group (NASDAQ:PET) & Rover Group (NASDAQ:ROVR)

Wag! Group (NASDAQ:PET – Get Free Report) and Rover Group (NASDAQ:ROVR – Get Free Report) are both small-cap consumer discretionary companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their profitability, dividends, institutional ownership, valuation, risk, analyst recommendations and earnings.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Wag! Group and Rover Group’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Wag! Group $54.87 million 1.42 -$38.57 million ($1.79) -1.16 Rover Group $174.01 million 5.26 -$21.98 million ($0.10) -49.70

Rover Group has higher revenue and earnings than Wag! Group. Rover Group is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Wag! Group, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Analyst Ratings

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Wag! Group 0 0 5 0 3.00 Rover Group 0 2 3 0 2.60

This is a breakdown of current recommendations and price targets for Wag! Group and Rover Group, as provided by MarketBeat.

Wag! Group presently has a consensus target price of $6.75, indicating a potential upside of 224.52%. Rover Group has a consensus target price of $5.45, indicating a potential upside of 9.66%. Given Wag! Group’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Wag! Group is more favorable than Rover Group.

Profitability

This table compares Wag! Group and Rover Group’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Wag! Group N/A -821.47% -47.98% Rover Group -9.87% -1.32% -0.96%

Insider & Institutional Ownership

62.5% of Wag! Group shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 78.5% of Rover Group shares are held by institutional investors. 23.9% of Wag! Group shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 36.4% of Rover Group shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

Rover Group beats Wag! Group on 8 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Wag! Group

Wag! Group Co. develops and supports a proprietary marketplace technology platform available as a website and mobile app that enables independent pet caregivers to connect with pet parents. Its platform allows pet parents, who require specific pet care services, such as dog walking, pet sitting and boarding, advice from licensed pet experts, home visits, training, and pet insurance comparison tools. Wag! Group Co. was founded in 2015 and is headquartered in San Francisco, California.

About Rover Group

Rover Group, Inc. operates an online marketplace for pet care worldwide. It connects pet parents with pet providers who offer overnight services, including boarding and in-home pet sitting, as well as daytime services, such as doggy daycare, dog walking, drop-in visits, grooming, and training. The company was founded in 2011 and is headquartered in Seattle, Washington.

