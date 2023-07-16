Comparing Singing Machine (NASDAQ:MICS) and Exeo Entertainment (OTCMKTS:EXEO)

Exeo Entertainment (OTCMKTS:EXEO – Get Free Report) and Singing Machine (NASDAQ:MICS – Get Free Report) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their profitability, earnings, valuation, risk, institutional ownership, dividends and analyst recommendations.

Profitability

This table compares Exeo Entertainment and Singing Machine’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Exeo Entertainment N/A N/A N/A Singing Machine -8.83% -25.09% -12.11%

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Exeo Entertainment and Singing Machine’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Exeo Entertainment N/A N/A N/A ($0.04) -0.14 Singing Machine $38.75 million 0.13 $230,000.00 ($1.59) -1.01

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Singing Machine has higher revenue and earnings than Exeo Entertainment. Singing Machine is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Exeo Entertainment, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

4.3% of Singing Machine shares are held by institutional investors. 36.0% of Exeo Entertainment shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 6.3% of Singing Machine shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent ratings for Exeo Entertainment and Singing Machine, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Exeo Entertainment 0 0 0 0 N/A Singing Machine 0 0 0 0 N/A

Summary

Exeo Entertainment beats Singing Machine on 6 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Exeo Entertainment

Exeo Entertainment, Inc. designs, develops, licenses, manufactures, and markets consumer electronics in the video gaming, music, and smart TV sector. It develops Psyko 5.1 surround sound gaming headphones for consoles; and Krankz MAXX Bluetooth wireless headphones. The company has license agreements with Psyko Audio Labs Canada to manufacture and distribute the Carbon and Krypton line of patented headphones; and Digital Extreme Technologies, Inc. to design and develop the Extreme Gamer, as well as the Black Widow keyboard. Exeo Entertainment, Inc. was incorporated in 2011 and is based in Las Vegas, Nevada.

About Singing Machine

The Singing Machine Company, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the development, marketing, and sale of consumer karaoke audio equipment, accessories, and musical recordings in North America, Europe, and Australia. It offers karaoke products under the Singing Machine brand; licensed karaoke microphone products under the Carpool Karaoke brand; microphone accessories and portable Bluetooth microphones under the Party Machine brand; music entertainment singing machines for children under the brand Singing Machine Kids; and karaoke music subscription services for the iOS and Android platforms, as well as a web-based download store and integrated streaming services for hardware. The company primarily sells its products to retailers, including national chains, warehouse clubs, department stores, lifestyle merchants, specialty stores, and direct mail catalogs and showrooms. The Singing Machine Company, Inc. was incorporated in 1982 and is headquartered in Fort Lauderdale, Florida.

