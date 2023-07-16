Comparing Barco (OTCMKTS:BCNAF) & Interlink Electronics (NASDAQ:LINK)

Interlink Electronics (NASDAQ:LINK – Get Free Report) and Barco (OTCMKTS:BCNAF – Get Free Report) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their risk, analyst recommendations, valuation, institutional ownership, earnings, profitability and dividends.

Profitability

This table compares Interlink Electronics and Barco’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Interlink Electronics 5.99% 7.39% 6.93% Barco N/A N/A N/A

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current recommendations and price targets for Interlink Electronics and Barco, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Interlink Electronics 0 0 1 0 3.00 Barco 0 0 0 0 N/A

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Interlink Electronics presently has a consensus target price of $20.00, indicating a potential upside of 85.53%. Barco has a consensus target price of $30.00, indicating a potential upside of 30.49%. Given Interlink Electronics’ higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Interlink Electronics is more favorable than Barco.

0.4% of Interlink Electronics shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 20.5% of Barco shares are owned by institutional investors. 73.8% of Interlink Electronics shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Interlink Electronics and Barco’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Interlink Electronics $8.78 million 7.96 $1.26 million $0.09 119.78 Barco N/A N/A N/A $2.76 8.33

Interlink Electronics has higher revenue and earnings than Barco. Barco is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Interlink Electronics, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Summary

Interlink Electronics beats Barco on 8 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Interlink Electronics

Interlink Electronics, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells force-sensing technologies that incorporate proprietary materials technology, firmware, and software into sensor-based products and custom sensor system solutions. Its products comprise sensor components, subassemblies, modules, and products that support cursor control and novel three-dimensional user inputs. The company also provides multi-finger capable rugged trackpads; Force-Sensing Resistor sensors; force sensing linear potentiometers for menu navigation and control; and integrated mouse modules and pointing solutions to various electronic devices. In addition, it offers human machine interface technology platforms for various applications, including vehicle entry, vehicle multi-media control interface, rugged touch controls, presence detection, collision detection, speed and torque controls, pressure mapping, biological monitoring, and others; and embedded firmware development and integration support services. The company serves multi-national and start-up companies, technology design houses, original design manufacturers, original equipment manufacturers, and universities in various markets, such as consumer electronics, automotive, industrial, and medical through direct sales employees, as well as outside sales representatives and distributors. It operates in the United States, Asia, the Middle East, Europe, and internationally. Interlink Electronics, Inc. was incorporated in 1985 and is headquartered in Irvine, California.

About Barco

Barco NV, together with its subsidiaries, develops visualization solutions for the entertainment, enterprise, and healthcare markets in Belgium and internationally. The company operates through three divisions: Entertainment, Enterprise, and Healthcare. The company offers medical displays, including radiology, dental, breast imaging, surgical, clinical review, and custom medical displays; rear-projection, and LED and LCD video walls, as well as video wall controllers; wireless conferencing and presentation systems; and medical platforms, such as skin imaging, digital operation, and medical advice equipment. It also offers projection products, such as cinema, home cinema, installation, post production, rental, simulation, and virtual reality; virtual and hybrid classrooms comprising weconnect, a virtual classroom; virtual reality system that provides power walls, canvas, and caves; control room software, such as secureStream, OpSpace, and transForm N CMS; image processing products, including presentation switchers, controllers, scalers, and cards; and support, maintenance, training, and professional services. Barco NV was founded in 1934 and is headquartered in Kortrijk, Belgium.

